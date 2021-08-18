Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/18 04:00:00 pm
55.15 USD   -1.54%
05:44pCISCO : Learn How to Deploy Cisco Secure Firewall in Cloud Native Environments
PU
05:34pCISCO : Q4FY21 Earnings Results
PU
05:14pCISCO : Q4FY21 Earnings Slides (opens in new window)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Learn How to Deploy Cisco Secure Firewall in Cloud Native Environments

08/18/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The working world's shift to remote work and hybrid work conditions has many companies under pressure to adapt their network environments quickly. As a result, many companies are selecting a multi-cloud architecture to stay progressive. And with this influx of new users, it's safe to say those cloud environments are set to be a permanent fixture.

Now, multi-cloud may sound interesting, but to transition some real challenges. For example, how will companies start using the software? How can they protect all of the workloads? How can they manage different cloud providers? Is the software secure? Who will answer and resolve issues?

These are all incredibly relevant questions. We'll begin taking a look at answers in this blog. And if you want to dive a little deeper, please join me for a live webinar on Tuesday,August 24th, at 8:00AM PDT (5:00PM CET).

In the webinar, we'll introduce our newest concept of a Cisco Secure Firewall, which utilizes templates to enable secure, fast, and managed Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC). You'll learn more about Cisco Secure Firewall and how to deploy using cloud native templates like Ansible and Terraform?

Register here for the webinar.

Or, if you already know enough to get started, please visit our Secure Firewall Dev Center.

Cisco Secure Firewalls and Cloud Environments

Cloud-based technology is highly effective. It offers access to a much faster way of working, well beyond what traditional infrastructure can accomplish.

However, as more and more workloads are incorporated into the cloud, the scale becomes challenging to manage. Thankfully, the Cisco Secure Firewall is available to assist. With the recent 7.0 release, we have announced the adaption of 'cloud ready,' along with its many new features.

What is Infrastructure as Code?

Now that there is a cloud-ready firewall that can be implemented, what's next? Let's first talk about the key concepts to get you started.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is the process of provisioning and managing the complete infrastructure of a company using machine-readable definition files. The premise is built on a software engineering approach to everyday operations.

The fundamental goal of the system is to help with the automation of the infrastructure by using programming scripts. To accomplish this, we use an IaC tool Terraform, which recently released version 1.0, that allows you to build, change, and safely create new versions of infrastructure.

NOTE: Terraform is capable of managing both custom in-house solutions and existing service providers.

Visit DevNet's IaC website to learn more about how IaC helps you embrace DevOps, APIs, and automation to manage networks efficiently, control risk, and optimize for growth and innovation.

How to Install a Cisco Secure Firewall

If your company plans to install the firewall using the IaC method. Start by visiting Cisco Secure Firewall. There, you'll find a wide range of templates and resources, covering deployments for the most relevant scenarios (AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Vmware, OpenStack, etc)

After that, you'll install all of the required assets (Azure CLI, Terraform) and customize them to meet your needs. It's easy to do. Check out the diagram below for flow information.

Once we have all the tools and templates, we can now build what I like to call a 'Domino Effect,' where once we put all the variables into place… all the other components fall like dominos.

Final Thoughts

From reading this short blog, you can see that installing the firewall can be quite simple and protects your cloud environment.

However, that's not all that's available. If you want to learn more about the Cisco Secure Firewall and how to deploy it using IaC templates, please join me at our upcoming webinar:

'Learn How to Deploy Cisco Secure Firewall in Cloud Native Environments'
Tuesday,August 24th, at 8:00AM PDT (5:00PM CET)

Register Now!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
05:44pCISCO : Learn How to Deploy Cisco Secure Firewall in Cloud Native Environments
PU
05:34pCISCO : Q4FY21 Earnings Results
PU
05:14pCISCO : Q4FY21 Earnings Slides (opens in new window)
PU
04:46pCISCO : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:45pCisco systems inc - expect supply chain challenges and cost impacts to contin..
RE
04:39pCisco's Revenue Guidance Ahead of Wall Street Targets
DJ
04:37pCISCO : Reports Higher Fiscal Q4 Earnings; Issues Fiscal 2022 Forecast
MT
04:14pCISCO : profit forecast disappoints on supply chain overhang
RE
04:14pCISCO : Rethinking Network Architecture with Routed Optical Networking
PU
04:14pCISCO : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 236 B 236 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 56,01 $
Average target price 56,79 $
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.16%236 038
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.84%39 691
ERICSSON2.30%38 094
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.52%36 817
NOKIA OYJ63.92%34 134
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.49%27 973