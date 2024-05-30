News Summary:

The expanded global partnership now includes Cisco's industry-leading security solutions, which offers the team end-to-end visibility across their network, heightened threat intelligence and simplified security management across the team's network operations.

The McLaren F1 Team leverages innovation across the Cisco Security portfolio through a combination of on-premises hardware and cloud-based software, including Cisco Secure Firewall, Cisco XDR and more.

With Cisco and Splunk both being an Official Technology Partner of McLaren Racing, the organization will benefit from greater digital resiliency across their entire digital environment.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 - Today, McLaren Racing and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) have expanded their global partnership to include Cisco's industry-leading security solutions, which offers the team end-to-end visibility across their network, heightened threat intelligence and simplified security management across the team's network operations. Through the new agreement, Cisco also becomes an Official Security Partner of the McLaren F1 Team, building on the company's existing role as Official Technology Partner.

With the expanded partnership, the legendary Formula 1 team leverages security innovation across the Cisco Security portfolio, via a combination of on-premises hardware and cloud-based software, including Cisco Secure Firewall, Cisco XDR and more.

"Cisco has proven time and again to be a dynamic partner for McLaren Racing, with their technology playing a crucial role in our success both on and off the track," said Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer at McLaren Racing. "This next phase of our partnership focuses on advancing this further by leveraging their security technology to keep our complex and distributed organization connected and protected."

The ability to anticipate, act and simplify operations is essential in the highly competitive, always-on world of Formula 1. Cisco Secure Firewall helps the McLaren F1 Team with end-to-end visibility, simplified security management and network segmentation across distributed and hybrid networks the team relies on to deliver mission-critical information and data. Cisco XDR allows McLaren Racing to investigate, prioritize and remediate the highest priority incidents with AI-enhanced speed, efficiency, and decisiveness.

"The McLaren Formula 1 Team is an incredible proof point to showcase why leading organizations trust Cisco - our technology portfolio delivers across dynamic global environments, helps achieve meaningful results, and powerfully impacts McLaren Racing through our collaboration and partnership," remarked Carrie Palin, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Cisco. "We believe our breadth of security solutions will serve to accelerate the narrative and highlight why Cisco gives businesses the confidence and insight they need to operate securely."

With Cisco's recent acquisition of Splunk, a long-time technology partner of the McLaren F1 Team, the organization will enjoy even greater digital resiliency across their entire digital environment. Cisco and Splunk will bring the full power of the network together with fully integrated security and observability solutions to help McLaren Racing remain connected and protected both on the track and off.

"Our partnership with the McLaren F1 Team is one of shared culture and values," added Jeetu Patel, Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration. "McLaren Racing compete in a world where every millisecond counts, and at Cisco, we are powering enterprise security with AI-native security products that augment security teams to defend at machine scale.

Today's announcement builds upon an existing relationship between the McLaren F1 Team and Cisco, which since 2022 has served as an Official Technology Partner of the Formula 1 team, providing networking infrastructure across multiple facets of the team's global operations. In addition, the McLaren F1 Team leverages Cisco ThousandEyes on race days to assure the delivery of vital race data and telemetry, ensuring that every digital service performs with the precision required in the high-pressure, remote networking environments in which they operate. Webex by Cisco - the industry-leading suite of cloud-based collaboration tools - is also the Official Collaboration Partner of the McLaren F1 Team, enabling the team to seamlessly collaborate in real-time no matter the geographic location, implement flexible and secure hybrid working environments, and create new opportunities for fans around the world to connect with the team.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 184 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and Théo Pourchaire, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing - Official Website

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.