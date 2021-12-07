Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/07 11:58:00 am
58.015 USD   +1.85%
CISCO : Meet the Smallest IOS XR Router Ever!
PU
CISCO : Presenting the Security Outcomes Study, Volume 2
PU
CISCO : Overcoming Self-Doubt to Reach My Goals
PU
Cisco : Meet the Smallest IOS XR Router Ever!

12/07/2021 | 11:42am EST
Until very recently, the Cisco IOS XR operating system was thought to only apply to huge, fast routers - the likes of Cisco Carrier Routing System (CRS) and ASR 9000. Both are exceptionally successful platforms that have unquestionably shaped the internet. That perception of IOS XR was changed in a massive way with the launch of the IOS XR-based Access Network Portfolio which pushed the trustworthy Network Operating System (NOS) further to the edge of the network with smaller CPU and memory footprints. Now, we've pushed the envelope again with the smallest IOS XR router ever - in the Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Small Density Routers series.

It's fascinating to think that the same NOS that drives the biggest multi-terabit platforms like the Cisco 8000 Series Routers (260 Tbps) also now drives the smallest (< 100 Gbps). A single, network-wide NOS which scales from 10Mbps to 400Gbps interfaces gives our customers tremendous CapEx and OpEx benefits.

When we built the IOS XR-based Access Network Portfolio there were three major drivers:

1. IOS XR evolution - Open, programmable, simplified, flexible, and secure
2. Hardware engineering innovations - breakthroughs in thermal and energy management
3. NetOps support - the adoption of tools and practices for greater agility and reduced complexity

The evolution of IOS XR has been a journey of obsessing over customer outcomes to build the next generation NOS for the Internet for the Future. For IOS XR-based access routers, the critical challenge was to drive significant footprint reduction that allowed us to build right-sized devices. This meant taking a fresh look at the complete software stack from the foundation on up. Everything was reviewed including state management, process, and data distribution, messaging infrastructure, file systems, packaging, etc. A detailed technical and architectural discussion of the nuances in this journey can be found in this two-part blog.

Innovations in hardware engineering within the IOS XR Access Routing products are key to our capability to support a myriad of deployment scenarios and use cases. Whether an indoor enterprise deployment or a cell site deployment for a Communication Service Provider (CSP), the Cisco IOS XR Access Routing portfolio has right-sized boxes for all needs.

These are the primary hardware design considerations:

• Thermal: Both I-Temp and C-Temp versions of IOS XR access routers
• Energy: Optimizing the watt per bit is a complex balancing act that involves making the mechanical components smarter, such as fans that can change speed with altitude.
• Timing and synchronization: 5G transport networks demand tighter time and phase synchronization and high-accuracy Class C clocks along with GNSS capabilities.
• Corrosion resistance: Conformal coating for deployments in high dust and humidity areas
• Power Supply Unit (PSU) surge immunity
• On-box sensors
• External alarm ports

The NetOps approach to network operations has transformed the way networks are deployed and managed, which is due in large part to the hyperscalers. The overarching theme for NetOps is automation-first simplification and the underlying driver is a massive scale-up in the number of network devices. Rapid adoption of 5G-enabled services combined with analytics, machine learning, and AI will drive exponential growth in access networks.

IOS XR has simplified network operations by supporting:

• Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for secure device onboarding through template-driven ZTP scripts based on YANG
Golden ISO (GISO) to bundle necessary packages, custom scripts, and applications into the ISO image
• RPM Package Manager (RPM) format with metadata to resolve package dependencies
• YANG Development Kit (YDK) in Python, Go, and C++
• Easy integration with configuration management tools like Chef, Puppet, and Ansible
• Modern frameworks and specifications like gRPC, gNMI, and Protobuf

The innovation won't stop here. If you'd like to learn more about our latest routing innovations, check out the NCS 540 series. Also, be on the lookout for future announcements on the Cisco IOS XR-based Access Routing Portfolio as we enable our customers to generate new revenue streams and empower communities to close the digital divide!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
11:42aCISCO : Meet the Smallest IOS XR Router Ever!
PU
08:12aCISCO : Presenting the Security Outcomes Study, Volume 2
PU
08:12aCISCO : Overcoming Self-Doubt to Reach My Goals
PU
08:01aGlobal Cisco Study Identifies Top Security Practices to Detect Threats and Ensure Busin..
PR
12/06CISCO : New Learning Labs Teach You XML/XPath for NSO
PU
12/06CISCO : Equipping and Empowering Retail Associates During the Holiday Season
PU
12/06CISCO : Miercom study validates performance of Cisco's SASE solution with advanced securit..
PU
12/06Cisco to Host 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
12/06CISCO : Enabling Application Development Velocity in an API-first World
PU
12/06CISCO : Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 747 M - -
Net income 2022 12 236 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 240 B 240 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 56,96 $
Average target price 62,44 $
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.65%240 235
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.47.37%42 327
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.67.46%37 381
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.60%35 147
ERICSSON-3.57%34 461
NOKIA OYJ60.81%32 266