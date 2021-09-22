Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure. SASE, Multicloud, Analytics… …

09/22/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are excited to announce that Gartner has again recognized Cisco as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Cisco SD-WAN solutions enable customers to deliver a secure, predictable digital experience for today's hybrid workforce, build dynamic, smart workspaces, and secure multi-cloud environments, accelerating the transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)-enabled architecture.

[Link]

The workloads placed on today's networks are more dynamic and distributed than ever before, and the requirement to support these radical new use cases are most acutely felt in the WAN. IT must provide connectivity to a new class of hybrid users, mission-critical cloud applications, and a vast array of connected devices, while also ensuring an optimal experience for every interaction. These bridges between internally hosted, IaaS-hosted, and SaaS applications require end-to-end security and governance to protect enterprise data across sites. And as more application traffic migrates outside corporate borders, these teams need better solutions for visibility and automated troubleshooting across the digital experience. And this trend towards distributed complexity is only accelerating.

Cisco SD-WAN: Seamless, Secure and Optimized

To provide our customers with a trusted platform and technology leadership, Cisco SD-WAN offers capabilities that go beyond the traditional software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN). From enabling multicloud access, to securing infrastructure against the latest threats, to delivering optimized insights, in our opinion Cisco is the expert who can best help businesses deliver exceptional network experiences, across locations.

Cisco SD-WAN enables us to securely leverage AWS as a worldwide transit network. The time to connect can be very fast reduced to the time to send the router to the remote site, which is less than a week." - Adrien Geniller, Lead Network Architect, ENGIE

Seamless Multicloud Access: To start, Cisco SD-WAN provides the industry's leading multicloud integrations, delivering unified policy across all major clouds, an optimal experience for SaaS applications, and automated, cloud-agnostic branch connectivity with cloud interconnect. Our extensive cloud integrations with providers like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Megaport, and Equinix enable customers to automate seamless connectivity to any site-to-cloud, site-to-application, and site-to-site configuration with flexibility, security, and scale.

Security your way: Next, Cisco SD-WAN solutions provide integrated security and network policy controls for on-premises and cloud-native SASE environments integrated with cloud-delivered Cisco Umbrella®, to protect against security blind spots and cyberthreats. These solutions leverage Cisco Talos, Ò the industry's-leading visibility, actionable intelligence, and vulnerability research group that drives rapid threat detection and protection for Cisco customers. Across our Viptela and Meraki SD-WAN portfolio, we help customers secure their cloud edge and support flexible, high-performance and consistent policy management across on-premises or cloud-managed solutions.

Optimized with Insights: Finally, the integration of Cisco ThousandEyes with Cisco SD-WAN delivers enhanced visibility that goes beyond the traditional network boundaries into the Internet, cloud, and SaaS. ThousandEyes enables customers to quickly pinpoint the root cause of network issues, correlate app behavior with underlying network performance, and translate real-time data into actionable insights that matter.

Cisco SD-WAN: The cornerstone of SASE

"Cisco SD-WAN Security delivers simplicity and automation so that we can apply the right security controls where needed, when needed. We are excited to bolster that solution with the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform solution." -Joachim Sinzig, Dir Product Management , Riedel Networks

At Cisco, we are uniquely positioned to help customers by providing solutions that include the consolidation, ease of deployment, and management that you need to scale your business and provide effective security for users anywhere they choose to work - without a degradation in speed, performance, or user experience. As SASE architecture evolves, each organization will travel their own unique journey when implementing SASE. For many organizations, their journey towards a SASE (Secure Access Services Edge) strategy starts with Cisco SD-WAN. While the success of a SASE implementation rides on multiple factors, from architecture, performance, and experience requirements, the fastest path to an effective SASE implementation are unlocked by working with a single vendor who can bring together best-in-class networking, security, and observability-while offering the flexibility and investment protection to transition to the cloud at your pace. Cisco provides all the building blocks of a SASE architecture today, brought together in a single offer.

Cisco is proud to be named a 2021 Magic Quadrant Leader for WAN Edge Infrastructure by Gartner. We are delivering our vision to combine our best-in-class networking, security, and observability capabilities to deliver seamless, secure access to any application, over any network, anywhere users work.

  • Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Evan Zeng, 20 September 2021
  • Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved
  • Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
  • This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Cisco.

Check out our Intent-Based Networking video channel.

Subscribe to the Networking blog

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
01:12pCISCO : The power of possibilities – Cisco UCS X210c M6 Compute Node
PU
01:12pCISCO : Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure...
PU
12:06pZoom may face delay on key Five9 deal after DOJ review-analysts
RE
12:02pCISCO : Having Confidence in Your Wireless Security
PU
09:32aCISCO : Strengthens Partnership with Qwilt to Modernize Content Delivery
PU
09/21A CERTIFIED WAY TO SET YOURSELF APAR : IT Professionals Day
PU
09/21DEMYSTIFYING FIBER CABLE INFRASTRUCT : Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 13 Notes
PU
09/21PART I : Voyage to Intersight Managed Mode
PU
09/21CISCO : The Power of a Good Plan
PU
09/21CISCO : Secure Receives Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year Award
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 899 M - -
Net income 2022 11 976 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 233 B 233 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 55,26 $
Average target price 63,15 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.49%233 072
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.38.50%39 881
ERICSSON-1.67%36 819
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.61%36 100
NOKIA OYJ46.79%30 602
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.20.98%26 969