Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:19:33 am EDT
53.31 USD   -1.80%
10:11aCISCO : Partners with AMD to set a World Record!
PU
06:44aTech data becomes first distributor to be accredited for cisco enterprise agreements
AQ
04/08CISCO : 3 Reasons Enterprise Developers Should Get “Pager Duty”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Partners with AMD to set a World Record!

04/11/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cisco® C245 M6 Server Powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processor
Achieves TPC-H 30TB World Record for Microsoft SQL Server 2019

With industry server performance benchmarks, there is a "winner" or top result followed by everyone else. Cisco is pleased to announce that we have once again extended our dominance in SQL Server based TPC-H results by posting a new result of 1,650,802 (QphH)* running SQL Server 2019 for the 30TB TPC-H decision support benchmark. This result is 14% higher than HPE's best result and 29% better then Cisco's previous posting of 1,278,277 (QphH) posted back in 2020.

[Link]

Benchmarks are an undeniable measure of performance on a specific workload, the top result is the clear winner and no amount of fancy marketing messaging can alter these hard cold facts! This is why customers continue to use benchmarks as a part of their system selection criteria.

Raw performance

Some vendors will try to point to a $$/Kperf advantage but fail to recognize that this advantage is diminished should the opposing vendor simply provide a larger discount off list price. Hence, hard for customers to see this metric as an advantage either way. Also, the number of processor cores consumed is often highlighted as an advantage with the idea being that fewer cores to license SQL Server on the better. However, many enterprise customers have site-wide licenses that provide a fixed price not dependent on the core count; and, other customers could be taking advantage of a number of other discount possibilities. Once again, the core count metric is muted. Raw performance remains the primary metric to consider.

The C245 M6 is the latest two-socket server from Cisco powered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processor family. The system contained (2) AMD EPYC™ 7763 64 Cores @2.5GHz, 280W processors, 8 TB of main memory, and (8) 6.4TB Intel Arbordale Plus NVMe Drives to help to provide the best performance. In addition, this two-socket server is physically smaller than the four-socket HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server, as a result the customer can rack and stack more C245 M6 servers in a standard 42U rack. Finally, the C245 M6 is managed by Cisco Intersight™ which is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) hybrid cloud operations platform which delivers intelligent automation, observability, and optimization to customers for traditional and cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

3rd Gen AMD EPYC Series Processors are built on the new "Zen 3" core and AMD Infinity Architecture with 128-160 lanes of industry-leading PCIe® Gen 4 I/O, 7nm x86 CPU technology, and an integrated security processor on die. AMD EPYC 7003 CPUs provide up to 32MB of L3 cache per core, 4-6-8 memory channel interleaving designed for better economies and performance in multiple DIMM configurations, plus synchronized clocks between fabric and memory.

SQL Server 2019 is the most recent generally available release of what has become the most popular relational database in terms of customer installations in the world today. Microsoft has a long history dating back to the initial design of the Cisco UCS system released back in 2009. Over this time, Cisco has maintained a constant stream of leading non-clustered TPC-H results for a number of versions of SQL Server from 2012 - 2019. You can see for yourself on the TPC-H Vesion 2 and Version 3 site.

The best server or system for your organization

Growing up, everyone remembers who was the faster runner in school. How they looked, the shoes they used, what shirt they wore, or any other "metric" did not matter. The only criteria was raw performance. Today, this is the same criteria when determining which server or system is best for your organization, and if you are looking at your SQL Server based workloads you should take time to consider the AMD based Cisco C245 M6 managed by Cisco Intersight. The time invested will be worth it!

* The TPC Benchmark™H (TPC-H) is a decision support benchmark. It consists of a suite of business oriented ad-hoc queries and concurrent data modifications. The queries and the data populating the database have been chosen to have broad industry-wide relevance. This benchmark illustrates decision support systems that examine large volumes of data, execute queries with a high degree of complexity, and give answers to critical business questions.

The performance metric reported by TPC-H is called the TPC-H Composite Query-per-Hour Performance Metric (QphH@Size), and reflects multiple aspects of the capability of the system to process queries. These aspects include the selected database size against which the queries are executed, the query processing power when queries are submitted by a single stream, and the query throughput when queries are submitted by multiple concurrent users. The TPC-H Price/Performance metric is expressed as $/QphH@Size. http://www.tpc.org/tpch/

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
10:11aCISCO : Partners with AMD to set a World Record!
PU
06:44aTech data becomes first distributor to be accredited for cisco enterprise agreements
AQ
04/08CISCO : 3 Reasons Enterprise Developers Should Get “Pager Duty”
PU
04/08CISCO : Learning the Skills to Build the Learning Platform
PU
04/08CISCO : Secure your Endpoints and Turbocharge your Security Operations with Cisco Secure E..
PU
04/08HOW TO MAKE COHERENT OPTICS SMALL AN : Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 22 notes
PU
04/07CISCO : Addressing the noisy neighbor syndrome in modern SANs
PU
04/07CISCO : Transforming Customer Experience with Cisco AI Chatbots
PU
04/07CISCO : Why Automation Will Unlock The Power of AI in Networking (Part 2)
PU
04/07CISCO : Supercharging indoor IoT management – Cisco DNA Spaces IoT Services Policy E..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 844 M - -
Net income 2022 12 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 13 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 54,28 $
Average target price 64,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.34%225 488
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.85%40 315
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.87%40 097
ERICSSON-7.65%32 571
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.85%31 684
NOKIA OYJ-9.85%30 849