Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Prioritizes Being the Change

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"It's not enough to be the best in the world. You must also be the best for the world."

Cisco strives to prioritize good, and to continue to be grounded in their people day in and day out. I am a proud Cisconian, and trust me when I tell you, you can #LoveWhereYouWork.

I wrote the words above as I wrapped up my summer internship here at Cisco in 2020. It still rings true today. My summer as an intern was full of new experiences - but what stood out to me wasn't necessarily the Search Engine Optimization & Partner web content I was learning and building every day. It was the "good stuff" that I was brought into: Global Affordable Internet Access proposal meetings, after school programs, volunteering for two Cisco employee nonprofits, planning charity events - you name it, Cisco does it.

When I first started at Cisco, as that fresh-faced new intern with lots of dreams and an admitted lack of direction, I discovered one thing that influenced every decision I've made since: Cisco continues to prioritize good. Good people, good work, doing good for the planet - the works. While I might not have known exactly where my marketing degree would take me, it was abundantly clear that I was surrounding myself with people who want to change the world.

Queue my college graduation and a quick stint living abroad, and I'm now back at Cisco!'

As I continue my career, I've been granted the opportunity to work in Partnerships for Rising Above the Storms (RAS), an education non-profit founded by none other than Cisco's own Alphonsine Imaniraguha Anderson. RAS is working to instill hope and advocate for at-risk and orphaned youth through awareness, education, and empowerment.

I've also recently joined the Green Team Network - a group of individuals based near our Raleigh campus who invigorate sustainability efforts and education for our Raleigh-based employees. From learning about the importance of saving the bees to hearing guest speakers discuss new ways to think about sustainability, this grass roots organization has helped me to start thinking - how can I use Cisco technology to drive social impact?

Being a young adult navigating a constantly changing world is hard. There's no way around it. Changing political landscapes, climate crises, and a declining work force are striking realities these days. For me, finding a career path that allows me to tackle these issues in real time was imperative - I wouldn't want to be a part of a company without it. Cisco consistently strives to provide opportunities to blend personal values and passion with your work, and they hand you a group of people who are in it with you empowering you each day.

Working for Cisco means working for (and with) good people. When my mentor learned that I had studied sustainability abroad, she sent me to check out the Green Team and to get involved with Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). When I expressed an interest in inclusion and diversity, I was added into workstreams that focused on our company culture and improving the employee experience. Cisco doesn't just talk. They listen, learn, and innovate. There's a reason they're one of the Best Places to Work, and I see it in action every day.

Ultimately, as I continue my journey at Cisco, I'm excited to continue to surround myself with people who think bigger than themselves, or their team, or even Cisco. Deciding where to work and who to work for is just as important, if not more important, than deciding what you want to do.

Cisco has brought me so much closer to where I want to go and helps me each day to answer the question of who I want to be. Onward and upward - let's keep being the best in the world, for the world.

Ready to change the world with us? Check out our careers now!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
08:08aCISCO : Prioritizes Being the Change
PU
01/10CISCO : Nine Top of Mind Issues for CISOs Going Into 2022
PU
01/10CISCO : Logicalis and Cisco Delivering Business Outcome-led Solutions for the Digital Era
PU
01/10CISCO : Why ESLs fuel the imagination of retailers looking to transform digitally
PU
01/10CISCO : 5 ways Cisco's supply chain catalyzes positive impacts for workers and communities
PU
01/07CRITICAL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE : Investing in Smart Water Solutions for a Sustainable Futur..
PU
01/07CISCO : Solving Multi-vendor Network Management Complexity with OpenConfig
PU
01/07Vertical Research Raises Price Target for Cisco Systems to $57.75 From $41.50, Maintain..
MT
01/06Cisco - Webex shoots for the Moon
AQ
01/06Lockheed Martin, Amazon and Cisco to Bring Voice Technology and Video Collaboration to ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 740 M - -
Net income 2022 12 226 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float -
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 61,82 $
Average target price 63,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.45%260 732
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.77%43 243
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.49%40 420
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.34%37 262
ERICSSON1.51%37 045
NOKIA OYJ-2.22%34 855