Cisco : Q2'21 Balance Sheet

(in millions)
FY 2021
Quarter Ended
October 24, 2020
January 23, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 10,822
$ 11,793
Investments
19,190
18,795
Accounts receivable, net
3,980
4,307
Inventories
1,303
1,436
Financing receivables, net
5,105
5,027
Other current assets
2,589
2,553
Total current assets
42,989
43,911
Property and equipment, net
2,412
2,386
Financing receivables, net
5,516
5,100
Goodwill
34,535
34,733
Purchased intangible assets, net
1,581
1,462
Deferred tax assets
4,138
4,109
Other assets
3,832
3,900
Total Assets
$ 95,003
$ 95,601
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 5,002
$ 5,000
Accounts payable
2,294
1,867
Income taxes payable
810
763
Accrued compensation
2,978
3,295
Deferred revenue
11,271
11,552
Other current liabilities
4,636
4,791
Total current liabilities
26,991
27,268
Long-term debt
9,564
9,554
Income taxes payable
8,786
8,084
Deferred revenue
9,202
9,294
Other long-term liabilities
2,303
2,280
Total liabilities
56,846
56,480
Total equity
38,157
39,121
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 95,003
$ 95,601
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Sales 2021
48 858 M
-
-
Net income 2021
10 106 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
18 339 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
19,9x
Yield 2021
3,00%
Capitalization
205 B
205 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,82x
EV / Sales 2022
3,57x
Nbr of Employees
77 500
Free-Float
99,9%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
50,71 $
Last Close Price
48,50 $
Spread / Highest target
34,0%
Spread / Average Target
4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target
-15,5%
