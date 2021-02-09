Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/09 04:00:00 pm
48.5 USD   -0.90%
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Gross Margin by Segment XLSX
PU
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Income Statements GAAP Reconciliation
PU
11:55aCISCO : Q2'21 Balance Sheet
PU
Cisco : Q2'21 Balance Sheet

02/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Balance Sheet
HISTORICAL FINANCIALS
BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
FY 2021 FY 2021
Quarter Ended Quarter Ended
October 24, 2020 January 23, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,822 $ 11,793
Investments 19,190 18,795
Accounts receivable, net 3,980 4,307
Inventories 1,303 1,436
Financing receivables, net 5,105 5,027
Other current assets 2,589 2,553
Total current assets 42,989 43,911
Property and equipment, net 2,412 2,386
Financing receivables, net 5,516 5,100
Goodwill 34,535 34,733
Purchased intangible assets, net 1,581 1,462
Deferred tax assets 4,138 4,109
Other assets 3,832 3,900
Total Assets $ 95,003 $ 95,601
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt $ 5,002 $ 5,000
Accounts payable 2,294 1,867
Income taxes payable 810 763
Accrued compensation 2,978 3,295
Deferred revenue 11,271 11,552
Other current liabilities 4,636 4,791
Total current liabilities 26,991 27,268
Long-term debt 9,564 9,554
Income taxes payable 8,786 8,084
Deferred revenue 9,202 9,294
Other long-term liabilities 2,303 2,280
Total liabilities 56,846 56,480
Total equity 38,157 39,121
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 95,003 $ 95,601

&"Arial,Regular"&9Cisco Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 858 M - -
Net income 2021 10 106 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,71 $
Last Close Price 48,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.8.38%206 797
ERICSSON AB14.20%44 602
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%40 825
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.34%30 945
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.16%24 218
NOKIA OYJ12.42%23 950
