Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/09 04:00:00 pm
48.5 USD   -0.90%
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Gross Margin by Segment XLSX
PU
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Income Statements GAAP Reconciliation
PU
11:55aCISCO : Q2'21 Balance Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Q2'21 Gross Margin by Segment XLSX

02/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gross Margin by Segment
GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT
FY 2021
(in millions, except percentages)
Q1'21 Q2'21 Q2'21 YTD
Gross Margin % Gross Margin % Gross Margin %
AMERICAS $ 4,847 67.3% $ 4,705 67.5% $ 9,552 67.4%
EMEA 1,894 63.9% 2,145 66.9% 4,038 65.4%
APJC 1,113 63.0% 1,155 64.8% 2,268 63.9%
Segment total 7,853 65.8% 8,005 66.9% 15,858 66.4%
Unallocated corporate items (1) (272) (221) (493)
Total $ 7,581 63.6% $ 7,784 65.1% $ 15,365 64.3%
(1) Unallocated corporate items, which include the effects of significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, amortization and impairments of acquisition-related intangible assets, and share-based compensation expense, were not allocated to individual segments.
Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

&9Cisco Systems, Inc.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Gross Margin by Segment XLSX
PU
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Income Statements GAAP Reconciliation
PU
11:55aCISCO : Q2'21 Balance Sheet
PU
11:54aCisco revenue declines for fifth straight quarter, shares fall
RE
11:14aCisco revenue declines for fifth straight quarter, shares fall
RE
10:50aNasdaq closes higher; stimulus in focus
RE
10:39aCISCO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:36aCISCO : 2Q Revenue Falls, Expects Return to Growth in 3Q
DJ
10:21aCISCO : Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP EPS Rises, Revenue Unchanged; Results Beat Estimates
MT
10:17aCISCO : 2021 Cisco Privacy Benchmark Study
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 858 M - -
Net income 2021 10 106 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,71 $
Last Close Price 48,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.8.38%206 797
ERICSSON AB14.20%44 602
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%40 825
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.34%30 945
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.16%24 218
NOKIA OYJ12.42%23 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ