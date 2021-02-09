Cisco : Q2'21 Income Statements GAAP Reconciliation
02/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Income Statements
HISTORICAL FINANCIALS
INCOME STATEMENTS
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
GAAP
NON-GAAP
GAAP
NON-GAAP
GAAP
NON-GAAP
FY 2021
FY 2021
FY 2021
FY 2021
FY 2021
FY 2021
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
January 23, 2021
January 23, 2021
January 23, 2021
January 23, 2021
REVENUE:
Product
$ 8,587
$ 8,587
$ 8,572
$ 8,572
$ 17,159
$ 17,159
Service
3,342
3,342
3,388
3,388
6,730
6,730
Total revenue
11,929
11,929
11,960
11,960
23,889
23,889
COST OF SALES:
Product (a) - (c) & (e)
3,206
2,976
3,044
2,866
6,250
5,842
Service (a) & (c)
1,142
1,100
1,132
1,089
2,274
2,189
Total cost of sales (a) - (c) & (e)
4,348
4,076
4,176
3,955
8,524
8,031
GROSS MARGIN (a) - (c) & (e)
7,581
7,853
7,784
8,005
15,365
15,858
Product gross margin percentage
62.7%
65.3%
64.5%
66.6%
63.6%
66.0%
Service gross margin percentage
65.8%
67.1%
66.6%
67.9%
66.2%
67.5%
Total gross margin percentage
63.6%
65.8%
65.1%
66.9%
64.3%
66.4%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development (a) & (c)
1,612
1,404
1,527
1,303
3,139
2,707
Sales and marketing (a) & (c)
2,217
2,080
2,277
2,146
4,494
4,226
General and administrative (a), (c) & (e)
544
468
484
447
1,028
915
Amortization of purchased intangible assets (b)
36
-
39
-
75
-
Restructuring and other charges (d)
602
-
234
-
836
-
Total operating expenses (a) - (e)
5,011
3,952
4,561
3,896
9,572
7,848
Operating expense as a percentage of revenue
42.0%
33.1%
38.1%
32.6%
40.1%
32.9%
OPERATING INCOME (a) - (e)
2,570
3,901
3,223
4,109
5,793
8,010
Operating income as a percentage of revenue
21.5%
32.7%
26.9%
34.4%
24.2%
33.5%
Interest income
174
174
161
161
335
335
Interest expense
(112)
(112)
(113)
(113)
(225)
(225)
Other income (loss), net (c) & (f)
49
1
(16)
(5)
33
(4)
Interest and other income (loss), net
111
63
32
43
143
106
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (a) - (f)
2,681
3,964
3,255
4,152
5,936
8,116
Provision for income taxes (g) - (h)
507
753
710
789
1,217
1,542
NET INCOME (a) - (h)
$ 2,174
$ 3,211
$ 2,545
$ 3,363
$ 4,719
$ 6,574
Net income per share:
Basic (a) - (h)
$ 0.51
$ 0.60
$ 1.12
Diluted (a) - (h)
$ 0.51
$ 0.76
$ 0.60
$ 0.79
$ 1.11
$ 1.55
Shares used in per-share calculation:
Basic
4,230
4,223
4,227
Diluted
4,244
4,244
4,234
4,234
4,239
4,239
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
$ 0.72
Cisco's non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the above non-GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
GAAP Recon Note 1
INCOME STATEMENTS
Note 1
(in millions)
FY 2021
FY 2021
FY 2021
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 24, 2020
January 23, 2021
January 23, 2021
A reconciliation between net income on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income including items (a) to (h) is as follows:
GAAP net income
$ 2,174
$ 2,545
$ 4,719
(a)
Share-based compensation expense
427
426
853
(b)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
199
191
390
(c)
Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs
60
33
93
(d)
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
602
234
836
(e)
Legal and indemnification settlements
43
- 0
43
(f)
Gains and losses on equity investments
(48)
13
(35)
Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes
1,283
897
2,180
(g)
Income tax effect
(246)
(162)
(408)
(h)
Significant tax matters
- 0
83
83
Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes
(246)
(79)
(325)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 3,211
$ 3,363
$ 6,574
GAAP Recon Note 2
INCOME STATEMENTS
Note 2
(in millions)
COGS
Operating Expense
OI&E
Research and Development
Sales and Marketing
General and Administrative
Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets
Restructuring and Other Charges
Other Income (Expense)
Total
Product
Service
Items (a) to (f) in note 1 are allocated as follows:
Items
Q1'21
(a)
Share-based compensation expense
$ 24
$ 41
$ 167
$ 134
$ 61
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 427
(b)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
163
-
-
-
-
36
-
-
199
(c)
Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs
-
1
41
3
15
-
-
-
60
(d)
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
-
-
-
-
-
-
602
-
602
(e)
Legal and indemnification settlements
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43
(f)
Gains and losses on equity investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(48)
(48)
Total
$ 230
$ 42
$ 208
$ 137
$ 76
$ 36
$ 602
$ (48)
$ 1,283
Items
Q2'21
(a)
Share-based compensation expense
$ 25
$ 43
$ 171
$ 128
$ 59
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 426
(b)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
152
-
-
-
-
39
-
-
191
(c)
Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs
1
-
53
3
(22)
-
-
(2)
33
(d)
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
-
-
-
-
-
-
234
-
234
(e)
Legal and indemnification settlements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(f)
Gains and losses on equity investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13
13
Total
$ 178
$ 43
$ 224
$ 131
$ 37
$ 39
$ 234
$ 11
$ 897
Items
Q2'21 YTD
(a)
Share-based compensation expense
$ 49
$ 84
$ 338
$ 262
$ 120
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 853
(b)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
315
-
-
-
-
75
-
-
390
(c)
Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs
1
1
94
6
(7)
-
-
(2)
93
(d)
Significant asset impairments and restructurings
-
-
-
-
-
-
836
-
836
(e)
Legal and indemnification settlements
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43
(f)
Gains and losses on equity investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35)
(35)
Total
$ 408
$ 85
$ 432
$ 268
$ 113
$ 75
$ 836
$ (37)
$ 2,180
SPVSS business
NON-GAAP INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS
FY 2020
(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)
Q2'20
Q2'19
Y/Y Change Excluding SPVSS Business
Total Cisco
SPVSS* Business
Excluding SPVSS Business
Total Cisco
SPVSS Business
Excluding SPVSS Business
Revenue
$ 12,005
$ - 0
$ 12,005
$ 12,446
$ - 0
$ 12,446
-4%
Gross Margin
66.4%
- 0
66.4%
64.1%
- 0
$ 1
1.7pts
Product Gross Margin
62.8%
- 0
62.8%
60.8%
- 0
$ 1
0.8pts
Service Gross Margin
67.7%
- 0
67.7%
64.8%
- 0
$ 1
1.9pts
Operating Expenses
$ 3,931
$ - 0
$ 3,931
$ 3,975
$ - 0
$ 3,975
-1%
Opex (% of Revenue)
32.7%
- 0
32.7%
31.9%
- 0
$ 0
0.5pts
Operating Income
$ 4,043
$ - 0
$ 4,043
$ 4,000
$ - 0
$ 4,000
1%
Operating Income (% of Revenue)
33.7%
- 0
33.7%
32.1%
- 0
$ 0
1.3pts
Net Income
$ 3,288
$ - 0
$ 3,288
$ 3,295
$ - 0
$ 3,295
-0%
EPS (diluted)
$ 0.77
$ - 0
$ 0.77
$ 0.73
$ - 0
$ 1
5%
Stand-alone SP Video Software Solutions business financial information is unaudited.
*No operations for SP Video Software Solutions business in Q2 FY2020 as it was divested on October 28, 2018.
Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:56:08 UTC.