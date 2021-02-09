Log in
Cisco : Q2'21 Income Statements GAAP Reconciliation

02/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Income Statements
HISTORICAL FINANCIALS
INCOME STATEMENTS
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Notes (1) (2) Notes (1) (2) Notes (1) (2) Notes (1) (2) Notes (1) (2) Notes (1) (2)
GAAP NON-GAAP GAAP NON-GAAP GAAP NON-GAAP
FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021
Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
October 24, 2020 October 24, 2020 January 23, 2021 January 23, 2021 January 23, 2021 January 23, 2021
REVENUE:
Product $ 8,587 $ 8,587 $ 8,572 $ 8,572 $ 17,159 $ 17,159
Service 3,342 3,342 3,388 3,388 6,730 6,730
Total revenue 11,929 11,929 11,960 11,960 23,889 23,889
COST OF SALES:
Product (a) - (c) & (e) 3,206 2,976 3,044 2,866 6,250 5,842
Service (a) & (c) 1,142 1,100 1,132 1,089 2,274 2,189
Total cost of sales (a) - (c) & (e) 4,348 4,076 4,176 3,955 8,524 8,031
GROSS MARGIN (a) - (c) & (e) 7,581 7,853 7,784 8,005 15,365 15,858
Product gross margin percentage 62.7% 65.3% 64.5% 66.6% 63.6% 66.0%
Service gross margin percentage 65.8% 67.1% 66.6% 67.9% 66.2% 67.5%
Total gross margin percentage 63.6% 65.8% 65.1% 66.9% 64.3% 66.4%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development (a) & (c) 1,612 1,404 1,527 1,303 3,139 2,707
Sales and marketing (a) & (c) 2,217 2,080 2,277 2,146 4,494 4,226
General and administrative (a), (c) & (e) 544 468 484 447 1,028 915
Amortization of purchased intangible assets (b) 36 - 39 - 75 -
Restructuring and other charges (d) 602 - 234 - 836 -
Total operating expenses (a) - (e) 5,011 3,952 4,561 3,896 9,572 7,848
Operating expense as a percentage of revenue 42.0% 33.1% 38.1% 32.6% 40.1% 32.9%
OPERATING INCOME (a) - (e) 2,570 3,901 3,223 4,109 5,793 8,010
Operating income as a percentage of revenue 21.5% 32.7% 26.9% 34.4% 24.2% 33.5%
Interest income 174 174 161 161 335 335
Interest expense (112) (112) (113) (113) (225) (225)
Other income (loss), net (c) & (f) 49 1 (16) (5) 33 (4)
Interest and other income (loss), net 111 63 32 43 143 106
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (a) - (f) 2,681 3,964 3,255 4,152 5,936 8,116
Provision for income taxes (g) - (h) 507 753 710 789 1,217 1,542
NET INCOME (a) - (h) $ 2,174 $ 3,211 $ 2,545 $ 3,363 $ 4,719 $ 6,574
Net income per share:
Basic (a) - (h) $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 1.12
Diluted (a) - (h) $ 0.51 $ 0.76 $ 0.60 $ 0.79 $ 1.11 $ 1.55
Shares used in per-share calculation:
Basic 4,230 4,223 4,227
Diluted 4,244 4,244 4,234 4,234 4,239 4,239
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.72
Cisco's non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, the above non-GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

&9Income Statements and GAAP Reconciliation &9Cisco Systems, Inc.

GAAP Recon Note 1
INCOME STATEMENTS
Note 1
(in millions)
FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021
Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
October 24, 2020 January 23, 2021 January 23, 2021
A reconciliation between net income on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income including items (a) to (h) is as follows:
GAAP net income $ 2,174 $ 2,545 $ 4,719
(a) Share-based compensation expense 427 426 853
(b) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 199 191 390
(c) Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs 60 33 93
(d) Significant asset impairments and restructurings 602 234 836
(e) Legal and indemnification settlements 43 - 0 43
(f) Gains and losses on equity investments (48) 13 (35)
Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 1,283 897 2,180
(g) Income tax effect (246) (162) (408)
(h) Significant tax matters - 0 83 83
Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (246) (79) (325)
Non-GAAP net income $ 3,211 $ 3,363 $ 6,574

&9Income Statements and GAAP Reconciliation &9Cisco Systems, Inc.

GAAP Recon Note 2
INCOME STATEMENTS
Note 2
(in millions)
COGS Operating Expense OI&E
Research and Development Sales and Marketing General and Administrative Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets Restructuring and Other Charges Other Income (Expense) Total
Product Service
Items (a) to (f) in note 1 are allocated as follows:
Items Q1'21
(a) Share-based compensation expense $ 24 $ 41 $ 167 $ 134 $ 61 $ - $ - $ - $ 427
(b) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 163 - - - - 36 - - 199
(c) Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs - 1 41 3 15 - - - 60
(d) Significant asset impairments and restructurings - - - - - - 602 - 602
(e) Legal and indemnification settlements 43 - - - - - - - 43
(f) Gains and losses on equity investments - - - - - - - (48) (48)
Total $ 230 $ 42 $ 208 $ 137 $ 76 $ 36 $ 602 $ (48) $ 1,283
Items Q2'21
(a) Share-based compensation expense $ 25 $ 43 $ 171 $ 128 $ 59 $ - $ - $ - $ 426
(b) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 152 - - - - 39 - - 191
(c) Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1 - 53 3 (22) - - (2) 33
(d) Significant asset impairments and restructurings - - - - - - 234 - 234
(e) Legal and indemnification settlements - - - - - - - - -
(f) Gains and losses on equity investments - - - - - - - 13 13
Total $ 178 $ 43 $ 224 $ 131 $ 37 $ 39 $ 234 $ 11 $ 897
Items Q2'21 YTD
(a) Share-based compensation expense $ 49 $ 84 $ 338 $ 262 $ 120 $ - $ - $ - $ 853
(b) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 315 - - - - 75 - - 390
(c) Other acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1 1 94 6 (7) - - (2) 93
(d) Significant asset impairments and restructurings - - - - - - 836 - 836
(e) Legal and indemnification settlements 43 - - - - - - - 43
(f) Gains and losses on equity investments - - - - - - - (35) (35)
Total $ 408 $ 85 $ 432 $ 268 $ 113 $ 75 $ 836 $ (37) $ 2,180

&9Income Statements and GAAP Reconciliation &9Cisco Systems, Inc.

SPVSS business
NON-GAAP INCOME STATEMENT DETAILS
FY 2020
(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)
Q2'20 Q2'19 Y/Y Change Excluding SPVSS Business
Total Cisco SPVSS* Business Excluding SPVSS Business Total Cisco SPVSS Business Excluding SPVSS Business
Revenue $ 12,005 $ - 0 $ 12,005 $ 12,446 $ - 0 $ 12,446 -4%
Gross Margin 66.4% - 0 66.4% 64.1% - 0 $ 1 1.7pts
Product Gross Margin 62.8% - 0 62.8% 60.8% - 0 $ 1 0.8pts
Service Gross Margin 67.7% - 0 67.7% 64.8% - 0 $ 1 1.9pts
Operating Expenses $ 3,931 $ - 0 $ 3,931 $ 3,975 $ - 0 $ 3,975 -1%
Opex (% of Revenue) 32.7% - 0 32.7% 31.9% - 0 $ 0 0.5pts
Operating Income $ 4,043 $ - 0 $ 4,043 $ 4,000 $ - 0 $ 4,000 1%
Operating Income (% of Revenue) 33.7% - 0 33.7% 32.1% - 0 $ 0 1.3pts
Net Income $ 3,288 $ - 0 $ 3,288 $ 3,295 $ - 0 $ 3,295 -0%
EPS (diluted) $ 0.77 $ - 0 $ 0.77 $ 0.73 $ - 0 $ 1 5%
Stand-alone SP Video Software Solutions business financial information is unaudited.
*No operations for SP Video Software Solutions business in Q2 FY2020 as it was divested on October 28, 2018.

&9Cisco Systems, Inc. Confidential

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
