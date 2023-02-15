Cisco : Q2FY23 Earnings Slides

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Cisco, including future operating results. These projections and statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking

statements. Please see Cisco's filings with the SEC, including its most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a

discussion of important risk factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking statements.

GAAP Reconciliation

During this presentation references to financial measures of Cisco will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Cisco provides a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information on the Cisco Investor Relations website https://investor.cisco.com/financial-information/financial-results/default.aspx