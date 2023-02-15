Advanced search
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
48.45 USD   +1.57%
05:39pCisco : Q2FY23 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05:29pCisco : Q2FY23 Earnings Slides
PU
04:55pCisco Systems' Fiscal Second-Quarter Results Beat Views, Company Raises Annual Outlook
MT
Cisco : Q2FY23 Earnings Slides

02/15/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Q2 Fiscal Year 2023

Conference Call

February 15, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Cisco, including future operating results. These projections and statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking

statements. Please see Cisco's filings with the SEC, including its most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a

discussion of important risk factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking statements.

GAAP Reconciliation

During this presentation references to financial measures of Cisco will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Cisco provides a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information on the Cisco Investor Relations website https://investor.cisco.com/financial-information/financial-results/default.aspx

© 2023 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

2

Business Momentum & Key Trends

Q2 FY 2023 Highlights

  • Strong results reflecting solid execution and disciplined financial management
    1. $13.6B revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 - both above the high end of guidance
  • Overall demand environment remained steady
  • Continued progress on business transformation:
    1. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $23.3B, up 6% y/y; Product ARR up 11% y/y
    1. Software revenue of $4.2B, up 10% y/y; Software subscription revenue up 15% y/y
    1. Total subscription revenue represented 44% of our total revenue
    1. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $31.8B, up 4% y/y; Product RPO up 7% y/y
  • Raised our FY2023 outlook - business transformation continued success, RPO of almost $32B, healthy backlog and pipeline, and actions we took to improve supply provided us increased visibility and confidence
  • Record operating cash flow generation of $4.7B, up 93% y/y and $2.8B returned to stockholders

© 2023 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

4

Financial Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 22:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 508 M - -
Net income 2023 11 506 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48,45 $
Average target price 53,67 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.13%195 957
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.93%45 215
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.57%43 343
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.9.48%28 223
NOKIA OYJ0.84%26 156
ERICSSON-1.54%19 380