Cisco : Q2FY23 Earnings Slides

This presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Cisco, including future operating results. These projections and statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking
statements. Please see Cisco's filings with the SEC, including its most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a
discussion of important risk factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking statements.
Strong results reflecting solid execution and disciplined financial management
$13.6B revenue and non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 - both above the high end of guidance
Overall demand environment remained steady
Continued progress on business transformation:
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $23.3B, up 6% y/y; Product ARR up 11% y/y
Software revenue of $4.2B, up 10% y/y; Software subscription revenue up 15% y/y
Total subscription revenue represented 44% of our total revenue
Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $31.8B, up 4% y/y; Product RPO up 7% y/y
Raised our FY2023 outlook - business transformation continued success, RPO of almost $32B, healthy backlog and pipeline, and actions we took to improve supply provided us increased visibility and confidence
Record operating cash flow generation of $4.7B, up 93% y/y and $2.8B returned to stockholders
Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 22:28:06 UTC.