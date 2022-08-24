Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29 2022-08-24 am EDT
47.02 USD   -0.82%
09:18aCISCO : Refresh empowers businesses to work toward a more sustainable future
PU
09:01aGlo pharma appoints current executive chairman of the beauty health company and former allergan plc ceo brent saunders to its board of directors
PR
03:11aCisco Systems Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 Per Share, Payable Oct. 26 to Shareholders of Record on Oct. 5
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Refresh empowers businesses to work toward a more sustainable future

08/24/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Technology plays a vital role in creating a more sustainable future. From the technology we create to help reduce waste, to reducing the waste that our technology creates, it dramatically impacts how the environment responds and adapts. Today, while sustainability is top of mind for IT decision makers, only 17.4 percent of e-waste is known to be collected and properly recycled. As the world gravitates to more sustainable business practices, that is not going to cut it.

According to IDC, by 2023, 45 percent of organizations worldwide will evaluate sustainability considerations as "very important" for their technology buying decisions. As sustainability becomes more than a buzzword that boosts reputation, companies are putting their money where their mouths are, investing in projects that promote sustainability and contribute to a more circular economy. Cisco Refresh, for example, enables customers to buy remanufactured, fully-certified Cisco network routers, switches, phones, and collaboration products. This reduces customers' carbon footprint by decreasing their dependence on raw materials.

For more than 15 years, Cisco has set out to achieve ambitious goals that support a sustainable future, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions and harmful e-waste, as well as building more efficient products. Last year, Cisco announced its commitment to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 2040, ten years ahead of when climate scientists say the planet must reach net zero to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. As part of this effort, 70 percent of Cisco component and manufacturing suppliers, by spend, will achieve a zero-waste diversion rate at one or more sites by FY25. Additionally, 100 percent of new Cisco products and packaging will incorporate Circular Design Principles by FY25. And, the Cisco Refresh program, routinely refined since its 2001 inception, is a key component demonstrating how customer ROI can be increased through lower-cost alternatives than "green businesses."

As businesses continue to become more digital and society continues to value and work towards a circular economy, programs like Cisco Refresh will prove vital in building a more sustainable future. Contact us to learn more.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 13:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 213 M - -
Net income 2022 11 803 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 47,41 $
Average target price 55,58 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-25.19%196 323
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.40%41 082
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.68%38 631
NOKIA OYJ-10.72%27 941
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.81%27 439
ERICSSON-21.54%24 744