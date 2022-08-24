Cisco : Refresh empowers businesses to work toward a more sustainable future

Technology plays a vital role in creating a more sustainable future. From the technology we create to help reduce waste, to reducing the waste that our technology creates, it dramatically impacts how the environment responds and adapts. Today, while sustainability is top of mind for IT decision makers, only 17.4 percent of e-waste is known to be collected and properly recycled. As the world gravitates to more sustainable business practices, that is not going to cut it.

According to IDC, by 2023, 45 percent of organizations worldwide will evaluate sustainability considerations as "very important" for their technology buying decisions. As sustainability becomes more than a buzzword that boosts reputation, companies are putting their money where their mouths are, investing in projects that promote sustainability and contribute to a more circular economy. Cisco Refresh, for example, enables customers to buy remanufactured, fully-certified Cisco network routers, switches, phones, and collaboration products. This reduces customers' carbon footprint by decreasing their dependence on raw materials.

For more than 15 years, Cisco has set out to achieve ambitious goals that support a sustainable future, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions and harmful e-waste, as well as building more efficient products. Last year, Cisco announced its commitment to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 2040, ten years ahead of when climate scientists say the planet must reach net zero to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. As part of this effort, 70 percent of Cisco component and manufacturing suppliers, by spend, will achieve a zero-waste diversion rate at one or more sites by FY25. Additionally, 100 percent of new Cisco products and packaging will incorporate Circular Design Principles by FY25. And, the Cisco Refresh program, routinely refined since its 2001 inception, is a key component demonstrating how customer ROI can be increased through lower-cost alternatives than "green businesses."

As businesses continue to become more digital and society continues to value and work towards a circular economy, programs like Cisco Refresh will prove vital in building a more sustainable future. Contact us to learn more.

Share: