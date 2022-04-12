Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:20:34 am EDT
52.37 USD   -0.97%
CISCO SD-WAN INNOVATIONS : Keeping today's distributed businesses running
PU
CISCO : Make the Sustainability Shift with Cisco towards a Circular Economy
PU
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation data ease investors' fears
Cisco SD-WAN Innovations: Keeping today's distributed businesses running

04/12/2022 | 11:13am EDT
As organizations transition to cloud-centric infrastructure, networking and security teams are tasked to build environments that are both connected and secure from the foundation up, regardless of where the user or application resides. It has become essential for IT to pivot their networks to support a distributed workforce, provide seamless and secure access to business-critical applications across all clouds, and gain insights to enable them to respond rapidly to business demands.

At Cisco, we build networking and security innovations together from the ground up to support better experiences without compromise.

Learn how the latest Cisco SD-WAN release (17.8) enables customers to become more agile and resilient while delivering an exceptional user experience.

Optimize Custom Applications with Cloud OnRamp for SaaS

Organizations continue to lean on SaaS applications to quickly share data back and forth and collaborate in real-time. To optimize performance across a broader set of applications, we are announcing Cloud OnRamp for SaaS support with customer defined custom applications or Network Based Application Recognition (NBAR) applications. This update enables customers to experience fast, reliable, and secure connectivity to SaaS apps and gain visibility into network metrics.

In addition to supporting top business applications, with the latest Cisco SD-WAN release, Cloud OnRamp for SaaS now extends support to all other applications, enabling customers to automate best path selection with the application of their choice for a better user experience.

Improve IT operations with Cisco Analytics enhancements

Recent enhancements to Cisco vAnalytics provide enhanced visibility and correlate industry application benchmarks with the underlying network for operational insights. These enhancements allow customers to transform network operations from a reactive to a highly proactive model by providing greater insights into their underlying SD-WAN fabric and cloud connectivity. Here are the key advantages:

  • Improved Application Experience: Enhanced visibility with application-level telemetry helps to expedite issue identification and resolution.
  • Actionable Operational Insights: Correlate telemetry, establish benchmarks, and provide operational insights. Transforming network operations to a highly proactive model​. It also provides detailed visual presentation and reporting for offline review.
  • Improved IT Experience - Highly visualized graphic capabilities that simplify analytics for an improved experience

Secure with Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) enhancements:

  • Layer-7 Application Health Check support is now expanded beyond Cisco Umbrella and Zscaler to include additional security vendors such as McAfee, Symantec, and Palo Alto. Cisco SD-WAN supports customers that have multi-vendor strategies. Customers can also transition on their timetable to a Cisco single-vendor solution.  Cisco provides IT choice to identify the best performing tunnel (based on loss and latency) for application reachability.
  • New SIG Data Policy Fallback support helps customers avoid a condition called 'blackholing'. If the SIG becomes unreachable due to an outage, the policy-based automatic redirection will provide an alternative path by enabling traffic to traverse the SD-WAN overlay to the Datacenter and re-establish a secure connection. This traffic redirection provides additional flexibility and delivers a better user experience. Cisco SD-WAN supports Cisco Umbrella, Zscaler, and general tunnel connectivity in our IOS-XE platforms.

Modern enterprises must provide users with the ability to connect to business-critical cloud applications with greater speed, reliability, and efficiency. Cisco SD-WAN provides the backbone of an enterprise to support seamless, secure, and high-performance connectivity across home, campus, and branch environments.

Cisco SD-WAN makes sure your business has the best networking foundation possible for hybrid work success.

More details on how Cisco is helping customers drive growth & productivity in today's multi-cloud environment

Visit the SD -WAN Analytics page

View the SD-WAN Analytics infographic

Read the COR for SaaS AAG

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 15:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 844 M - -
Net income 2022 12 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 13 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 52,88 $
Average target price 64,24 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.55%219 672
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.54%39 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.11%39 074
ERICSSON-10.00%31 620
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.69%30 973
NOKIA OYJ-11.42%30 337