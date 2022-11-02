Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cisco Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
04:31pCisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
PR
09:05aData provider Alation valued at $1.7 billion after Thoma Bravo-backed fundraise
RE
08:01aRibbon Enables New Cloud Connect for Webex Calling
PR
Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

11/02/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at https://newsroom.cisco.com.  

Date:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time:                     
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:                   
No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay: A telephone playback of the Q1 FY2023 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 16, 2022, through 4:00 PM (PT) November 23, 2022.  The replay will be accessible by calling 800-835-5808 (International callers: 203-369-3353).  The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-schedules-conference-call-for-q1-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-301665067.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
