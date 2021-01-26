Cisco : Schedules Conference Call for Q2FY21 Financial Results

Log in
SAN JOSE, Calif., January 26, 2021 --- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ending Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at www.cisco.com under the 'Newsroom' section.

Date:
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:
No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay: A telephone playback of the Q2 FY2021 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on February 9, 2021, through 4:00 PM (PT) February 16, 2021. The replay will be accessible by calling 800-391-9851 (International callers: 203-369-3268). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

# # #

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 21:39:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
