Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:00 pm EDT
51.58 USD   +3.33%
04:31pCisco Schedules Conference Call for Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
08:08aCisco unveils technology to predict network issues
RE
08:01aNew Cisco Technology Can Predict Network Issues Before They Happen
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

05/04/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ending Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at newsroom.cisco.com

Date:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:
No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay:
A telephone playback of the Q3 FY2022 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on May 18, 2022, through 4:00 PM (PT) May 25, 2022.  The replay will be accessible by calling 800-388-4923 (International callers: 203-369-3800).  The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Carol Villazon

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-6538

(408) 853-9848

carolv@cisco.com

 rojenkin@cisco.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-schedules-conference-call-for-q3-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-301538750.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
04:31pCisco Schedules Conference Call for Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
08:08aCisco unveils technology to predict network issues
RE
08:01aNew Cisco Technology Can Predict Network Issues Before They Happen
PR
05/03Cisco Announces May 2022 Event with the Financial Community
PR
04/28Indian Indices Close in Green; Hindustan Unilever Jumps 5%
MT
04/28Bharti Airtel Unveils 5G Connected Ambulance
MT
04/28Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, and Cisco Join Forces to Demonstrate the Future of Healthcare..
CI
04/27CISCO : Five lessons manufacturing operations can learn from enterprise IT teams
PU
04/27Comcast Business Expands Strategic Partnership with Cisco through Addition of Cisco SD-..
CI
04/27Winners of the second annual women in tech data awards announced
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations