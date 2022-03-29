Log in
Cisco : Secure Your Seat at Automation Developer Days

03/29/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Register here

We are happy to announce that Automation Developer Days is open for registration. The event, formerly known as NSO Developer Days has a new name to reflect that NSO (Network Services Orchestrator) is part of a broader Network Automation suite. Kevin Wollenweber, VP/GM of the Mass-scale Infrastructure Routing and Automation team, will kick off the event by reinforcing the importance of Automation for Cisco going forward. Before diving into the technical deep dives, Adele Trombetta, VP CX EMEAR will give you a sneak peek into what Cisco can do to support your sustainability journey using automation. The keynote will lead to an interesting workshop led by Cisco CX to make your infrastructure more sustainable.

What can you expect from the event?

During three intensive days in Stockholm, we will give you technology deep dives, customer stories, and hands-on labs. The goal of Automation Developer Days is to Inspire, Share experience and connect with industry peers. To meet our objectives it is absolutely critical that we put the challenges on the table and invite everyone to chime in during sessions, breakouts, and workshops. In addition, we will make sure you have time to network and socialize with peers. We strongly believe that physical meetings help build relations and power the developer community.

We understand and recognize that not everyone can travel to Stockholm. To create an inclusive event for all, we provide parts of the agenda virtually with a live chat team to answer your questions. All sessions will be available post-event. We will reserve a limited number of lab seats for hybrid access on a first come first serve basis.

Make an impact and enjoy the outcome

Project Managers and Subject Matter Experts will be there for you. Our sincere objective is to channel all the good outcomes of these meetings to the Developer Community. If we reach a common understanding of best practices we shall review and document those. Any source code examples developed will be provided and shared. We also strongly promote continuing the momentum and sharing experience in our community. Don't be shy to share a challenge and reach out for help.

Hope to see you soon in person or virtually!

Register now for Automation Developer Days Stockholm

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 18:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
