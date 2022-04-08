Log in
Cisco : Secure your Endpoints and Turbocharge your Security Operations with Cisco Secure Endpoint

04/08/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Keeping up with the ever-changing threat landscape is hard, with new attacks such as ransomware, fileless malware, and other advanced threats emerging every day. Protecting your endpoints becomes even more difficult when your security environment consists of multiple, disparate solutions, making it too complex to effectively manage. Protecting your endpoints can also seem daunting when you don't have enough security staff or resources.

Cisco Secure Endpoint helps you address these challenges by delivering outcomes that radically simplify your security, maximize your security operations, and help you achieve peace of mind by protecting you from threats. Let's dive into each of these areas to understand how Secure Endpoint can help your organization.

Radically Simplify Your Security

To combat threats targeting endpoints, many organizations have resorted to deploying dozens of different security tools. Rather than improving protection, these point-products lead to highly complex security operations, making it harder to detect threats and putting additional strain on security and IT teams.

Cisco believes that simplicity is key to a robust security strategy, which is why we've unified the security stack while reducing agent fatigue by consolidating endpoint security, cloud security, and remote access agents into a single agent. We also help simplify incident response with easy search capabilities across your endpoints during investigations or threat hunting. Integrated extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities built into Secure Endpoint further streamline response with enriched context, actionable insights, and automated remediation that radically reduce response times.

Learn more about how Secure Endpoint helps you simplify your security by watching this video:

Maximize Your Security Operations

An ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage means security teams are often short on staff and resources. Additionally, many organizations have inefficient security operations because their processes don't adapt fast enough to shifts in the environment. On top of that, a proliferation of security products means security teams are frequently overwhelmed since they have to do more with less while monitoring complex environments.

Cisco is always looking for ways to help you maximize the efficiency of your security operations. This includes integrating risk-based vulnerability management from Kenna Security into Secure Endpoint, which allows you to focus on remediating only the most important vulnerabilities to your organization. Advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) and built-in XDR capabilities from Orbital Advanced Search and the Cisco SecureX platform reduce incident response times by up to 85% by speeding detection and response. Finally, you can uncover hidden advanced threats with SecureX Threat Hunting, an analyst-centric process that allows you to take a proactive approach to threat detection.

Learn more about how Secure Endpoint helps you maximize your security operations by watching this video:

Achieve Peace of Mind

It's difficult to stop new and advanced threats with an evolving threat landscape that seems to become more dangerous by the day, and ransomware is continuously changing to become more advanced and tougher to detect. Ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) kits make it cheaper, easier, and more accessible than ever for even ordinary criminals to target your organization. Moreover, adversaries are turning to fileless malware attacks that fly under the radar and leave little to no traces with 'living off the land' techniques that help avoid detection. It becomes even harder to keep up with the threat landscape when you go it alone, relying solely on your security staff to identify, investigate, and respond to these attacks.

Cisco helps you to achieve peace of mind and combat these threats with our security expertise, EDR and XDR capabilities, and multi-layered protection. You don't have to go it alone anymore with Cisco Secure Endpoint Pro, a new managed service that drastically reduces the time and effort it takes to secure your endpoints, with an elite team of security experts who perform 24x7x365 endpoint monitoring, detection, and response. Advanced EDR and built-in XDR functionality such as Orbital and SecureX accelerate investigation while simplifying threat response to reduce detection and dwell times. Furthermore, multifaceted prevention techniques including machine learning, behavioral protection, and exploit prevention stop threats from compromising your endpoints.

Learn more about how Secure Endpoint helps you achieve peace of mind by watching this video:

Altogether, these capabilities in Cisco Secure Endpoint enable you to secure your endpoints while turbocharging your security operations. To learn more about how Secure Endpoint can help your organization, check out our Cisco Secure Endpoint Video Series.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Secure on social!

Cisco Secure Social Channels

Instagram
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
