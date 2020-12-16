Log in
Cisco : Security Stories review of the year, with Fareedah Shaheed and Ben Munroe

12/16/2020 | 12:13pm EST
For the last Security Stories podcast of 2020, we're joined by two very special guests.

First up is Fareedah Shaheed, CEO, and founder of security consulting company Sekuva. As a serial entrepreneur, Fareedah has embarked on a brand new path, which she reveals during our chat.

Fareedah has also just been named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list, which identifies those who are making waves in technology. She has a fascinating story, from growing up in Saudi Arabia to building her own businesses, to her explorations in how the human mind works and developing her own identity.

Secondly, Ben and I are joined by Ben Munroe, Senior Director for Security Product Marketing at Cisco, for our Review of the Year. The three of us each choose our top 3 security moments and reveal why we chose them.

In an incredibly testing year, we've found some moments to celebrate, some moments to be proud of, some moments to reflect on, and some moments that we originally overlooked.

We'll be back in January with more guests, more stories, and some exciting new plans. We wish all our listeners a great festive season and look forward to connecting with you again in 2021.

Play the episode

You can listen to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you normally get your podcasts from! You can also listen right here and now:

Episode time stamps:

0:00 Intro
07:48: Interview with Fareedah Shaheed
47:22: Review of the Year with Ben Munroe
01:39:12: Outro

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 17:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
