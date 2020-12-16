Cisco : Security Stories review of the year, with Fareedah Shaheed and Ben Munroe

For the last Security Stories podcast of 2020, we're joined by two very special guests.

First up is Fareedah Shaheed, CEO, and founder of security consulting company Sekuva. As a serial entrepreneur, Fareedah has embarked on a brand new path, which she reveals during our chat.

Fareedah has also just been named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list, which identifies those who are making waves in technology. She has a fascinating story, from growing up in Saudi Arabia to building her own businesses, to her explorations in how the human mind works and developing her own identity.

Secondly, Ben and I are joined by Ben Munroe, Senior Director for Security Product Marketing at Cisco, for our Review of the Year. The three of us each choose our top 3 security moments and reveal why we chose them.

In an incredibly testing year, we've found some moments to celebrate, some moments to be proud of, some moments to reflect on, and some moments that we originally overlooked.

We'll be back in January with more guests, more stories, and some exciting new plans. We wish all our listeners a great festive season and look forward to connecting with you again in 2021.

Play the episode

You can listen to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you normally get your podcasts from! You can also listen right here and now:

Episode time stamps:

0:00 Intro

07:48: Interview with Fareedah Shaheed

47:22: Review of the Year with Ben Munroe

01:39:12: Outro

In case you missed it

Here are some recent episodes we'd like to highlight:

Episode 20:Creating safe spaces, and the troubling nature of attribution in threat research, with Chloé Messdaghi and Warren Mercer

In this episode, we're delighted to welcome Chloé Messdaghi, an infosec advocate and activist who is working to create a safe space for underrepresented groups within the industry. Our second guest is Warren Mercer, a threat researcher from Cisco Talos. Warren is in the studio to discuss the research he's been doing on the evolution of Remote Access Trojans, and one of the newest players, Poetrat.

Episode 19: Finding your own voice, with Javvad Malik

Our guest on this episode is one of the security industry's most prolific video bloggers, Javvad Malik. Javvad has a signature fresh and light hearted take on security, and during this interview he talks about how he found his own voice. He also has plenty of advice for our audience on how to put a great presentation together to keep your audience engaged.

Share: