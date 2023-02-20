Cisco : St. Louis CITY SC Partner to Connect World-Class CITYPARK Stadium District

News Summary:

Cisco will serve as a Proud Technology Partner of St. Louis CITY SC, leveraging its networking, security, Wi-Fi and digital signage solutions throughout the club's new 31-acre stadium district, CITYPARK.

Cisco and CITY have a shared vision to create one of the most connected and fan-centric environments in Major League Soccer.

This announcement builds upon Cisco's extensive involvement across global football, leveraging its industry-leading solutions and expertise to connect some of the most beloved and prestigious clubs around the world, including Manchester City F.C., Real Madrid F.C. and many more.

SAN JOSE, Calif., February 20, 2023 - Cisco and St. Louis CITY SC have partnered to create one of the most connected and fan-centric environments in Major League Soccer. Cisco will serve as a Proud Technology Partner of the club, leveraging its solutions across networking, security, Wi-Fi and digital signage to help ensure fans are able to have one of the most immersive matchday experiences in sports.

An industry leader in connecting and securing the largest sports and entertainment events in the world, Cisco is implementing a state-of-the-art, fully converged network across CITYPARK's 31-acre stadium district that also includes the club's stadium, training center, team headquarters and two-story team store. CITYPARK will leverage Wi-Fi 6, Cisco's next generation wireless standard, to deliver faster speeds for immersive experiences, more bandwidth (four times greater capacity than the previous Wi-Fi standard) and higher reliability, all while being less taxing on a device's battery.

CITYPARK is one of only a handful of MLS-specific stadiums to deploy Cisco's Wi-Fi 6 technology, which has been delivering record-setting results in leading venues around the world including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona - sites of Super Bowl LVI and LVII, respectively.

"As a next-generation venue with frictionless markets and mobile-first technologies at the forefront of CITYPARK's engagement, an innovative fan experience is reliant on a robust and secure connectivity," said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC's Chief Experience Officer. "Every piece of data flows through Cisco's converged technology, allowing us to streamline IT operations and provide heightened experiences through elevated video distribution, point-of-sale devices, digital signage, real-time app engagement and so much more."

In addition, Cisco will also deploy its industry-leading cybersecurity solutions throughout the CITYPARK district, providing the visibility and resiliency needed to ensure that the club and its fans are always connected and protected. Cisco is relied upon to secure the largest sports and entertainment events in the world, including Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. Additionally, Cisco's IPTV technology, a dynamic, end-to-end signage solution that combines high-definition video delivery with state-of-the art digital signage, will be implemented at CITYPARK. The 4K deployment will power screens across the stadium district, all entirely customizable and centrally managed via one point of control.

"CITYPARK is designed to be a one-of-a-kind sporting campus, with a world-class infrastructure that will allow it to serve as a platform for innovation for years to come," said Ken Martin, Managing Director, Global Sales - Sports, Media and Entertainment, Cisco. "By partnering with Cisco, CITY SC is making a clear commitment to providing its fans, visitors, coaches and players an unparalleled and seamless experience across the entire district."

