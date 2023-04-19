Cisco Systems On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2022 -- Data Talk

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is currently at $48.14, down $2.17 or 4.31%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 14, 2023, when it closed at $47.70

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 13, 2022, when it fell 4.94%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 7.91% month-to-date

--Up 1.05% year-to-date

--Down 39.87% from its all-time closing high of $80.06 on March 27, 2000

--Down 9.20% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2022), when it closed at $53.02

--Down 9.2% from its 52-week closing high of $53.02 on April 20, 2022

--Up 22.59% from its 52-week closing low of $39.27 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $48.02; lowest intraday level since March 1, 2023, when it hit $48.02

--Down 4.55% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 13, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.13%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 14.3 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:15:11 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1434ET