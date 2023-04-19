Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42:13 2023-04-19 pm EDT
48.10 USD   -4.40%
02:35pCisco Systems On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17NTT Enables Research, Innovation and Education with New, Private 5G Network
AQ
04/17Cisco and Credit Suisse to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Security Business
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco Systems On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2022 -- Data Talk

04/19/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is currently at $48.14, down $2.17 or 4.31%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 14, 2023, when it closed at $47.70

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 13, 2022, when it fell 4.94%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 7.91% month-to-date

--Up 1.05% year-to-date

--Down 39.87% from its all-time closing high of $80.06 on March 27, 2000

--Down 9.20% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2022), when it closed at $53.02

--Down 9.2% from its 52-week closing high of $53.02 on April 20, 2022

--Up 22.59% from its 52-week closing low of $39.27 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as low as $48.02; lowest intraday level since March 1, 2023, when it hit $48.02

--Down 4.55% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 13, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.13%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Subtracted 14.3 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:15:11 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1434ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -4.22% 48.19 Delayed Quote.5.60%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 33899.66 Real-time Quote.2.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 13107.93 Real-time Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.18% 12177.15 Real-time Quote.16.12%
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:35pCisco Systems On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17NTT Enables Research, Innovation and Education with New, Private 5G Network
AQ
04/17Cisco and Credit Suisse to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Security Business
PR
04/14Europeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
04/14European stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
04/13Leonardo, Cisco to Develop Joint Technology Projects for Civil, Defense Industries
MT
04/13Leonardo and Cisco partnership for joint technology activities
AN
04/12Cisco Systems Reportedly Plans to Add 700 Jobs in Atlanta
MT
04/11Intel Launches New Connectivity Analytics Program
MT
04/10Transcript : Cisco Systems, Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 523 M - -
Net income 2023 12 274 M - -
Net cash 2023 16 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 206 B 206 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 50,31 $
Average target price 57,95 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John T. Chambers Chairman Emeritus
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.60%206 061
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.88.13%55 434
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.07%49 847
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.72%48 649
NOKIA OYJ0.42%26 572
ZTE CORPORATION36.70%22 537
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer