  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25:47 2023-02-16 am EST
50.56 USD   +4.36%
10:19aCisco Systems Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:08aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for Cisco Systems to $57 From $52, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
10:07aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target for Cisco Systems to $63 From $59, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Cisco Systems Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 10:19am EST
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is currently at $51.46, up $3.01 or 6.2%


--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $51.58

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 7.06%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.87% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 16, 2020, when it rose 10.01%

--Up 5.72% month-to-date

--Up 8.01% year-to-date

--Down 35.73% from its all-time closing high of $80.06 on March 27, 2000

--Down 7.74% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2022), when it closed at $55.77

--Down 10.06% from its 52-week closing high of $57.21 on Feb. 18, 2022

--Up 31.03% from its 52-week closing low of $39.27 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $51.74; highest intraday level since April 26, 2022, when it hit $51.94

--Up 6.79% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.16%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 19.84 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 10:00:12 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1018ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 5.16% 50.87 Delayed Quote.1.70%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.97% 33805.21 Real-time Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.92% 12577.89 Real-time Quote.15.98%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.89% 11968.59 Real-time Quote.15.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 680 M - -
Net income 2023 12 707 M - -
Net cash 2023 16 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 199 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48,45 $
Average target price 55,82 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.70%199 038
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.55%45 481
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.63%43 364
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.9.48%29 133
NOKIA OYJ1.81%26 254
ERICSSON-0.33%19 494