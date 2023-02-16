Cisco Systems Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is currently at $51.46, up $3.01 or 6.2%
--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $51.58
--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 7.06%
--Currently up four of the past five days
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.87% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 16, 2020, when it rose 10.01%
--Up 5.72% month-to-date
--Up 8.01% year-to-date
--Down 35.73% from its all-time closing high of $80.06 on March 27, 2000
--Down 7.74% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2022), when it closed at $55.77
--Down 10.06% from its 52-week closing high of $57.21 on Feb. 18, 2022
--Up 31.03% from its 52-week closing low of $39.27 on Oct. 12, 2022
--Traded as high as $51.74; highest intraday level since April 26, 2022, when it hit $51.94
--Up 6.79% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.16%
--Best performer in the DJIA today
--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Contributed 19.84 points to the DJIA so far today
All data as of 10:00:12 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-16-23 1018ET