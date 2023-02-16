Cisco Systems Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is currently at $51.46, up $3.01 or 6.2%

--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $51.58

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 7.06%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 7.87% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 16, 2020, when it rose 10.01%

--Up 5.72% month-to-date

--Up 8.01% year-to-date

--Down 35.73% from its all-time closing high of $80.06 on March 27, 2000

--Down 7.74% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2022), when it closed at $55.77

--Down 10.06% from its 52-week closing high of $57.21 on Feb. 18, 2022

--Up 31.03% from its 52-week closing low of $39.27 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $51.74; highest intraday level since April 26, 2022, when it hit $51.94

--Up 6.79% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 18, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.16%

--Best performer in the DJIA today

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Contributed 19.84 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:00:12 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

