Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 02:18:35 pm
54.65 USD   -2.28%
02:04pCISCO : Take a Look at Cisco ThousandEyes for Cloud Developers
PU
12:33pCisco Systems Shares Slide After Wells Fargo Downgrade
MT
12:14pCISCO : and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Take a Look at Cisco ThousandEyes for Cloud Developers

03/10/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cisco's Developer Relations team is excited to announce the availability of a guided workshop for Cloud developers interested in Cisco's ThousandEyes technology.

Access the 3-part video series playlist.

"Visibility should be a mission critical priority for a multi-cloud environment - You may not own networks or infra, but you still own the outcome."

Enterprise Management Associates®, an IT management
research, industry analysis, and consulting firm

Cisco ThousandEyes is a SaaS solution for monitoring availability, latency, loss, and user experience that leverages globally distributed monitoring points. Cisco manages over 400 Cloud Agents and you have the flexibility to deploy Enterprise Agents in a highly focused manner to get last-hop visibility into home environments, branch offices, private data centers, or public cloud segments.

Do you develop applications in the cloud?

Do you develop applications in the cloud and want to assess the reachability of your distributed environment? Are there dependencies of your application with other SaaS solutions outside of your control? Are you interested in gauging your customer's experience with your web-based application around the world? Then you will be interested in viewing this 3-part video series where we share what the Cisco ThousandEyes technology is, how it is applicable to you, and how to procure and configure it.

The video series was developed with you, the cloud developer, in mind - no heavy networking lingo or jargon to decipher. If you are a network infrastructure engineer or developer, I think you too will be interested in the series.

Thousand Eyes Web Transaction Report lets a Web app developer or eCommerce site operator
see their customer's user experience from a periodic test agent.

Watch the 3-part series

Part 1 has guidance on deployments using an AWS CloudFormation deployed EC2 instance, and suggests optimal monitoring techniques. Part 2 covers configuring the monitoring tests from the ThousandEyes portal and how to interpret results. Finally, if you've developed an interactive website or eCommerce solution, part 3 depicts using the ThousandEyes Recorder capability to mimic customer interactions for scheduled measurements and validation.

We look forward to hearing how you use ThousandEyes to ensure your development environment accessibility and business continuity!

Access the video series playlist.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a question or leave a comment below.
And stay connected with Cisco DevNet on social!

LinkedIn | Twitter @CiscoDevNet | Facebook | Developer Video Channel

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 19:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:04pCISCO : Take a Look at Cisco ThousandEyes for Cloud Developers
PU
12:33pCisco Systems Shares Slide After Wells Fargo Downgrade
MT
12:14pCISCO : and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast
PU
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Cisco Systems, Inc., UBS Group AG - Special Call
CI
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street’s rebound didn’t last long
08:14aCISCO : Introducing the new ‘Defending Against Critical Threats' report
PU
06:09aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Broadcom, Cisco, Eli Lilly, Experian, NetApp...
06:03aWells Fargo Downgrades Cisco Systems to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $6..
MT
05:16aCisco - Innovating a great healthcare experience, for patients and clinicians alike
AQ
03/09CISCO : Try Automating a YubiKey Button Press
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 845 M - -
Net income 2022 12 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 13 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 232 B 232 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float -
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 55,92 $
Average target price 64,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.76%232 301
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.40%37 292
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-16.10%37 109
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.75%32 700
ERICSSON-18.35%28 150
NOKIA OYJ-19.87%27 916