Cisco : Take the Unhackable MFA Challenge

Today more than ever, it is critical to protect our family and friends, both online and off.

This Unhackable MFA challenge is a simple pledge that anyone can make and can have a major impact on everyone's online safety.

Therefore, we are challenging every Cisco employee, cyber fan, security and IT Pro and Unhackable podcast listener to take a small step and contact someone right now to tell them you'll help them with MFA.

Take the Challenge!

To take this challenge, we are asking you to simply share your pledge on the social media platform(s) of your choice.

To make a pledge, simply copy and paste the below copy then click on one of the social media icons on the top left portion of this page and share it with your followers and friends!

Pledge Copy

Today I took the #UnhackableMFA Challenge and pledged to help someone I care about to get set up on MFA (Multi-factor authentication) to protect them, both online and off! Now I challenge you to pass it on! Listen to the podcast and make your pledge today! cisco.com/go/UnhackableMFA

About the podcast, Unhackable with Mike Storm

This is Unhackable, the authoritative Security podcast about deception and personal security. For Cyber fans, security advocates and the non-technical alike, join your host Mike Storm in this security podcast series where together we take steps to solve the most important Cybersecurity Challenges, one principle at a time. The only way to be 'Unhackable' is to outwit the attacker. Deception is the method; knowledge of how to deceive is the means; Taking your security personally is the motivation. Uncover these principles and more by clicking here.

Subscribe and listen to Unhackable with Mike Storm podcast series on any of these platforms.

Spotify ⎮ Stitcher ⎮Google ⎮ Amazon ⎮ Apple

Or listen to episode 1, Unhackable Principle: Authentication here:

Learn more about Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

What is MFA ⎮Try Duo

