  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/14 02:29:13 pm
57.855 USD   -0.42%
02:02pCISCO : How to Go Beyond Optics Standards and Reach 25km
PU
12:32pCISCO : Good service begins with visibility
PU
10:42aCISCO : Employees do their own performance troubleshooting, with ThousandEyes
PU
Cisco : The importance of digital-first engagement in a trust-built industry

09/14/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
In this blog I am going to ask you the reader two questions:

  • How important is digital-first engagement to your customers?
  • How many digital platform login or access failures will you accept prior to moving to a new institution?

How Important is digital-first engagement to your customers?

The ability for a customer of a financial institution to be able to engage digitally and simply has never been more important than it is today. The rapid expectation to manage your finances digitally during the pandemic created an immediate shift in how the world expects to conduct business. I have family members and customers that prior to the pandemic had never met with their wealth manager over video. Now they don't hesitate to schedule an appointment digitally via their financial institution's website or through their mobile application. This change in behavior has forced financial institutions to immediately respond, train, and scale a response that 18 months ago was something they thought 'may be a good idea'. Today, no one is questioning the importance of being able to complete most, if not all, functions of financial services remotely.

How many digital platform login or access failures will you accept prior to moving to a new institution?

I would like to talk to you about a recent experience I had in my personal finance experience. I have been a member of a large financial institution in the US since I first opened an account when I arrived at college in 1996. This past year my wife and I were having issues with failed login attempts on the mobile application of our financial institution. Whenever I was having issues with a login attempt, I would follow up with accessing my account via the website. As this issue continued, I spent some extra time troubleshooting and, at times, even had issues with logging into my account via the website.

As part of my job I am constantly reviewing financial services applications, and I started to think about what would make me switch to a new financial services company after such a long and trusted relationship. Recent studies indicate that when it comes to mobile experiences, 50% of customers will change after a single poor experience. While that may be true for a mobile application that has very little impact on your life, I do not think the same principle applies to the financial institutions we trust with our life savings.

In my experience when it comes to financial institution selection, the risk of changing institutions is much higher for the following reasons:

  • You are so familiar with the institution it almost seems impossible to change after you have been with them for 20+ years.
  • In my situation my spouse & kids would also need to change.
  • The amount of work to update all the bill pay, loan payment, auto deposit, and auto withdrawals happening from different bill subscribers turns this into a sizable body of work.

Even so, continued poor mobile experience diminishes the confidence you have in your financial institution.

What is the end of my story, from experiencing 10+ failed logins between my wife and I? Our digital experience eroded the trust we had with our financial institution. Without trust it is impossible to partner or do business, and that sealed the deal for us. The very next day I scheduled an appointment with a new financial institution.

We spent the next week transferring all of our information to the new accounts and the next two months ensuring that no bills were left behind and that auto payments were adjusted accordingly.

Sure it took more than one poor digital experience for my wife and I to look elsewhere for our financial needs; however, the story still ended in our financial institution losing customers they had maintained for 20+ years. With nearly 80% of global respondents listing mobile as the primary way they access their bank account (Business Insider, 2021), and stories like mine becoming increasingly common, digital-first engagement has to be top of mind for every financial institution.

In closing I will finish where I started: How many login failures before you leave your financial institution? Feel free to leave your response in the comments below!

For more information on digital-first engagement - check out our financial services portfolio explorer and website!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 882 M - -
Net income 2022 11 997 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 245 B 245 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 58,10 $
Average target price 60,23 $
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.29.83%245 050
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.42.16%40 934
ERICSSON4.77%39 579
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.78%37 475
NOKIA OYJ57.05%32 986
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.23.31%27 488