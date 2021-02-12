Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/12 03:30:24 pm
47.065 USD   -1.08%
09:13aWeekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
AQ
09:07aCISCO : Threat Roundup for February 5 to February 12
PU
08:45aCISCO : Carpe Diem—Seize the Day—with Cisco as your Trusted Partner
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Threat Roundup for February 5 to February 12

02/12/2021 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

Today, Talos is publishing a glimpse into the most prevalent threats we've observed between February 5 and February 12. As with previous roundups, this post isn't meant to be an in-depth analysis. Instead, this post will summarize the threats we've observed by highlighting key behavioral characteristics, indicators of compromise, and discussing how our customers are automatically protected from these threats.

As a reminder, the information provided for the following threats in this post is non-exhaustive and current as of the date of publication. Additionally, please keep in mind that IOC searching is only one part of threat hunting. Spotting a single IOC does not necessarily indicate maliciousness. Detection and coverage for the following threats is subject to updates, pending additional threat or vulnerability analysis. For the most current information, please refer to your Firepower Management Center, Snort.org, or ClamAV.net.

Read More

Reference

20210212-tru.json - this is a JSON file that includes the IOCs referenced in this post, as well as all hashes associated with the cluster. The list is limited to 25 hashes in this blog post. As always, please remember that all IOCs contained in this document are indicators, and that one single IOC does not indicate maliciousness. See the Read More link above for more details.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 20:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
09:13aWeekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
AQ
09:07aCISCO : Threat Roundup for February 5 to February 12
PU
08:45aCISCO : Carpe Diem—Seize the Day—with Cisco as your Trusted Partner
PU
07:01aCISCO : Introduction to Terraform with ACI – Part 4
PU
03:18aCONVERGE TECHNOLOGY : Closes Acquisition of IT Firm Accudata Systems
MT
03:14aCISCO : Are There Really “Quick Wins” for Your Security Program?
PU
03:01aCISCO : Launches Digitization Program in Japan to Support Inclusive Pandemic Rec..
AQ
02:05aCISCO : Comcast Business and Cisco Meraki Expand Teleworker VPN Solution
PU
02:05aCISCO : Creating Exhilarating and Exciting Experiences with Cisco Webex and McLa..
PU
02/11CISCO : Accelerating Digital Transformation with Cisco CX in 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 219 M - -
Net income 2021 10 586 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,59 $
Last Close Price 47,58 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.6.32%201 050
ERICSSON AB16.45%45 827
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.56%43 198
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.90%30 818
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.9.46%24 064
NOKIA OYJ8.70%23 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ