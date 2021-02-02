Log in
PEOPLE BEHIND CSR AT CISCO : How it's made matters
PU
CISCO : Three Steps to Enable Secure Remote Teaching and Learning
PU
CISCO : End of AireOS Drives Innovation and Customer Opportunities
PU
Cisco : Three Steps to Enable Secure Remote Teaching and Learning

02/02/2021 | 11:10am EST
Co-authored with Sabrina Gonzalez

As we move into the second month of 2021, the pandemic continues to create new risks and force transformation in education. Classrooms open and close. Students and educators grapple with questions of access and equity. Schools, colleges, and universities are forced to reassess their digital strategies to enable remote teaching and distance learning today and prepare for a hybrid future.

Where distance learning and remote teaching were once 'nice-to-haves,' they are now mission critical. Education institutions of all shapes and sizes need remote solutions that can empower student and faculty interactions, provide flexible access, and enable it all with end-to-end security.

So how can your school, college, or university securely enable remote teaching and distance learning?

Step 1: Put security first.

54% of IT professionals think that remote workers pose a greater security risk. With your educators, administrators, and students spread across geographic locations and accessing class from a variety of personal devices, you need security that is flexible, cloud-delivered, and proactive.

» See how University of Western Australia enabled secure remote work

Step 2: Optimize your virtual classroom.

39% of U.S. college undergrads think online education is superior to in-person learning.

It's possible to make the virtual classroom as engaging as the physical one. Empower your educators and students to teach, learn, and work anywhere. Using Cisco Webex, your education institution can create deeper student engagement, enhance administrative productivity with new video experiences, and transform the virtual classroom with virtual whiteboarding, integration with your LMS, and secure collaboration and messaging.

» Learn more about Webex for Education

Step 3: Simplify. Simplify. Simplify.

Making the leap to distance learning was difficult. For many educators, it was their first experience with virtual education. But it doesn't have to be hard to train your educators and administrators: Cisco solutions make it easy by creating simple-to-manage IT solutions that integrate cloud-based meetings, calling, and security.

» Learn more about the 3 steps here

Why Cisco Secure Remote Work?

With Cisco Secure Remote Work, you can provide your customers a trustworthy, integrated solution with built-in security to keep your users, applications, and data secure - when combined with our ecosystem of partners, the possibilities are endless.

Our Secure Remote Work offering gives you the flexibility to choose a customizable suite of solutions across the portfolio, or a preconfigured bundle that aim to provide a competitive price point. We are committed to helping you leverage your current investments as a foundation upon which you can evolve and grow as your institution's needs change.

Today's changes and tomorrow's uncertainties are redefining education - from how you reach students to where you teach and learn. Let's reimagine the future of education together.

How are you empowering your remote teachers and students?

» Get started with Cisco Secure Remote Work

» Learn more about Cisco Designed for Education

Stay tuned to #EducationNow for more thought leadership from our Global Leaders Forum and resources to help you bridge the digital divide.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
