  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : UCS Becomes NVIDIA-Certified, Accelerating Customer Hybrid Cloud Journeys

01/19/2022 | 11:14am EST
Co-authored by Vignesh Rama

As companies progress through their digital transformation journeys, two trends have become clear:

  • IT organizations are migrating to hybrid cloud environments from multiple locations with on-premises failover infrastructure architectures.
  • Developers have accelerated the adoption of cloud-native technologies by transitioning to containers with Kubernetes as the de facto container management standard.

In addition, many of these companies are running compute-intensive, container-based workloads - such as AI training and inferencing, data analytics, and HPC - in their hybrid cloud environments. To help accelerate these workloads, many of our customers turn to NVIDIA GPUs and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite.

Because Cisco is laser-focused on simplifying our customers' hybrid cloud and cloud-native transformations and supporting our customers who choose to deploy NVIDIA accelerated computing, Cisco is now providing NVIDIA-Certified servers that are compatible with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a complete software suite for developing and deploying AI workloads.

NVIDIA-Certified Systems must conform to NVIDIA's design best practices and pass certification tests to validate the best system configurations for performance, manageability, scalability, and security. With NVIDIA-Certified Systems, customers can confidently choose performance-optimized mainstream servers - backed by enterprise-grade support - to run their accelerated computing workloads securely and optimally.

In support of our UCS customers who deploy NVIDIA GPUs, Cisco has certified its first UCS server - the Cisco UCS C240 M6 Rack Server - with the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU. Additional hardware configurations for NVIDIA-Certified Systems are on Cisco's roadmap.

As many of our UCS customers turn to NVIDIA accelerated computing and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, they can rest assured that Cisco is supporting them with NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

Stay tuned for more news on our collaboration with NVIDIA in the near future.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Facebook | @CiscoPartners Twitter | Cisco Partners LinkedIn

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
