  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10 01:21:31 pm
59.125 USD   +2.74%
01:02pCISCO : UCS X-Series unboxes two CRN Awards
PU
09:12aPEOPLE BEHIND CSR AT CISCO : A commitment to business and human rights
PU
09:12aCISCO : Transform your Workplace with Confidence
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : UCS X-Series unboxes two CRN Awards

12/10/2021 | 01:02pm EST
It's a great holiday season for Cisco UCS X-Series - receives TWO awards from CRN!

The CRN Tech Innovators Awards are meant to "..showcase offerings that bring significant advances in technology as well as partner growth opportunities…"1 In November, Cisco won the Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure award. It recognizes the need for transforming both your operating model while preparing your infrastructure for future technologies. Using Cisco Intersight, you manage your infrastructure from the cloud with the additional benefits of opening a support case and collecting the logs for you, initiating replacing a failing component automatically, letting you know if an advisory impacts your specific environment, and more. That, with a modular system that can handle both traditional blade and many rack server workloads and is future ready for technology transitions like CXL makes UCS X-Series a winner.

The second award is the Product of the Year, Industry-Standard Servers award. CRN selects the finalists and then asks "solution provider partners to choose winners based on how the products rate on technology, revenue and profit opportunities, and customer need."2 This echoes the hybrid cloud infrastructure award but comes from our partners when evaluating what UCS X-Series has to offer over our competitors.

[Link]

Thanks to those same partners and our customers, UCS X-Series has become the fasting ramping UCS server for Cisco. In talking with account teams about our customers and why they are choosing UCS X-Series a couple of things stand out. They really appreciate the modular design that allows them to future proof their environment for the next decade. The other is the Intersight operating model. I wrote a 10-part blog series covering the entire system and operating model. That series can be found here - https://blogs.cisco.com/tag/cisco-ucs-x-series.

I hope your holidays are as joyful as they are for the Cisco UCS X-Series team!

See the awards here:

  1. https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/the-2021-tech-innovator-awards
  2. https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/crn-s-2021-products-of-the-year/12

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 744 M - -
Net income 2022 12 236 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 243 B 243 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 57,55 $
Average target price 62,44 $
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.28.60%242 723
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.52.41%43 775
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.77.11%39 535
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.56%36 666
ERICSSON-3.50%34 539
NOKIA OYJ70.39%34 209