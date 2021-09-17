Cisco : Unleash the potential with AppDynamics

After over a year and a half of pivoting through the unprecedented, AppDynamics is ready to unleash the potential for channel partners to take hold of the market opportunity in 2021 and beyond.

Unleash the Potential, our Partner Program Launch Event taking place on September 22nd, is designed to inform, inspire and ignite channel partners' businesses as various AppDynamics leaders speak to the opportunities ahead to drive profitability and go-to-market strategies jointly to a capture an extraordinary market opportunity.

Wondering what's in store? We've wrapped up the key highlights below. Learn more about AppDynamics' FY22 Global Partner Program and how the channel will be critical to driving Full Stack Observability (FSO) by registering here!

The future is Full Stack Observability

Now more than ever, technologists and IT teams are facing a new set of challenges across their organizations.

In a recent AppDynamics report, Agents of Transformation 2021: The Rise of Full-Stack Observability, 75 per cent of technologists claim that their response to the pandemic has created more IT complexity than they have ever experienced, and as many as 83 per cent feel that their own job has become more complex over the last year.

With these new complexities in mind, 96 per cent of technologists recognize that having the ability to monitor all technical areas across their IT stack and directly link technical performance to business outcomes is critical in a time like this.

Learn more about the need for Full Stack Observability as a core strategy for channel partners and why, in this age of digital transformation when user experience is paramount, it's critical to focus on the entire IT stack.

Not Impossible 101

Have you ever wondered what the impact of our work really is? Sometimes, it can be easy to forget that you, our partners, help our customers build, scale and bring to life innovative ideas whose impact spreads far and wide. Join our guest speaker, Mick Ebeling, CEO of Not Possible Labs as he shares his tips on how you can unleash your own potential.

Mick is on a mission to provide 'Technology for the Sake of Humanity.' By tapping into a community of passionate and talented engineers, makers, idea generators, and storytellers, he's working to make the inconceivable, the unbelievable, and the impossible, Not Impossible.

Evolving the Partner Program

We know in order to take our channel partners' observability business to the next level, we need the right type of channel program structure. That's why AppDynamics has been developing a program that prioritizes profitability, support, alignment with the channel and marketing to unleash the potential for our partners.

We're now in a position to truly scale this opportunity through the channel program for partners, ensuring that we had the right program from a profitability, support and aligning with AppD and Cisco sales standpoint.

On September 22nd we'll unpack how the new AppDynamics Partner Program can deliver high profitability to partners and learn how competitive this profitability can be. Learn about how leveraging AppDynamics support and sales teams can transform opportunities successfully, and how the new AppDynamics offerings can accelerate your growth and profitability.

Regional sales opportunities

Your regional market is unique, that's why our regional leaders will share a tailored approach on the market opportunity and how their organization will be able to drive your growth. Learn how your channel partner organization will be able to unlock the Full Stack Observability opportunity within your local region and what the opportunity ahead means to you.

Now's the time to take hold of the opportunity in front of us. Are you ready for it?

Register for our Partner Program Launch Event on September 22nd and get ready to unleash your potential.

APJC: Weds, 9.22.21 3PM (AEST)

EMEAR: Weds, 9.22.21 2PM (BST)

AMER: Weds, 9.22.21 2PM (EST)

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels

FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share: