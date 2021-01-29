Cisco : Use Success Tracks to Deliver Lifecycle Solutions

As customers look for ways to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, we must have offers and capabilities to help them move faster. Almost every customer is deploying and integrating new technology solutions into their existing infrastructure systems and data sources - and seeking to do this in a shortened timeframe. IT leaders need help to define a clear path to their desired outcomes while minimizing complexity and having access to the right resources at the right time.

Cisco Customer Experience (CX) has introduced a new service portfolio that can help customers find a faster path to value and accelerate their business outcomes. It's a new lifecycle-focused services portfolio called Success Tracks that includes a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed for specific use cases. Success Tracks digitally connects customers to the right expertise, learning, insights, and support at the right time. We've introduced Success Track for Campus Network, with additional architectures, such as Security and Data Center, planned for release in 2021 and beyond.

While Success Tracks provides incredible value for customers, it also provides an excellent opportunity for partners to grow their business. How? Partners can access critical customer insights throughout their technology adoption journey, providing valuable insights they can use to assess their customer's needs and gaps and promptly address them. In essence, Success Tracks serves as a platform to enable partners to capture more customer opportunities.

Here's a quick snapshot of what Success Tracks is and the opportunities where you can capitalize on to grow your business.

Success Tracks

CX Success Tracks is a suite of service solutions built from the existing services portfolio, combined with new features that digitally connect customers to the right expertise, learnings, insights, and support at the right time using a use case guided journey.​ Use cases are defined with specific customer outcomes and are essential for outlining and executing a roadmap for achieving success.

[Link]

The CX Success Track suite of capabilities built from existing services and combined with new features, that provides expert resources, trusted support, insights and analytics, and contextual learning. and digitally connecting customers through a new Customer Experience (CX) Cloud.

Customers engage and consume these capabilities and manage their technologies all in one place through a new digital platform called CX Cloud.

Opportunities for Partners

Success Tracks leverages automation and machine learning through Cisco intellectual capital and provides valuable customer information to partners via a new Partner Experience (PX) Cloud platform (see below). It provides a new way to engage with Cisco and with customers.

You can access information on your customer's lifecycle, assets and coverage, advisories, cases, and other critical insights and analytics. Leverage this information to increase your understanding of your customer's technology adoption journey and recommend services that can help your customer's increase the use and adoption of their investments. Let's review two examples.

The 'Personalized Exposure Checks' feature provides information on relevant bugs, PSIRTS, and Field Notices for specific devices. When deploying new devices for the customer, you can access Personalize Exposure Checks, scan the device, detect any known vulnerabilities, and then provide remediation services for known issues to validate new devices have the latest updates and protection.

The 'Optimal Software Version' feature provides recommendations to help identify the best version for upgrades and optimal software performance. You can provide services to help customers simplify their networks by configuring a minimum number of software versions across all devices, determine when it is best to schedule and perform software updates, and monitor their devices to ensure software versions are up-to-date across the network.

These examples provide just a fraction of the many potential opportunities you take advantage of to help your customers accelerate their success, while expanding your business growth and profitability.

Lastly, PX Cloud is currently in a limited availability phase. We plan to onboard additional partners who have booked a Success Tracks contract in the 2nd half of 2021. Stay tuned for updates on this in the future.

Stay tuned for more Success Track updates as we launch new architectures and levels.

Learn more on Success Tracks and the opportunities to grow your business on the CX SalesConnect Partner Hub.

Additional resources:

Watch previously completed partner webinars:

Register for upcoming sessions:

Share: