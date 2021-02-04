Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 08:29:46 am
45.775 USD   +0.01%
02:25aCISCO : For Public Transportation, Access is the New Mobility
PU
02:25aCISCO : Advice to Your 21-Year-Old Self
PU
02:11aCISCO : and EOLO Team Up to Knock Down the Digital Divide in Italy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : and EOLO Team Up to Knock Down the Digital Divide in Italy

02/04/2021 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Summary:

  • EOLO is first service provider in southern Europe to adopt Cisco's advanced mass-scale networking technologies to expand 400GbE backbone
  • Cisco's 8000 and ASR 9903 Series routers will allow EOLO to expand national coverage areas with fixed wireless access connections
  • Enhanced security and network automation capabilities provide greater availability and protection against cybersecurity threats

Vimercate (MB) January 11, 2021 - EOLO, a telecommunications operator for the residential and business market in Italy, is working with Cisco to strengthen its fixed wireless access network to extend its ultra-broadband connectivity to rural areas.

The collaboration unites two companies who have been committed to helping bridge the digital divide, which today still affects a significant part of the Italian population. According to recent data from the third CENSIS Auditel report, 3.5 million Italians did not have access to internet connections in the first lockdown earlier this year, and are still living without quality access to applications to work, learn, shop and use services online.

EOLO has chosen to adopt Cisco's most advanced mass-scale networking technologies as part of its commitment to offer the highest quality ultra-broadband services to its customers. Readying for 5G, it plans to strengthen its fixed wireless access network with a 400 Gigabit Ethernet backbone powered by Cisco 8000 and ASR 9903 series routers to bring the internet to more people, in more places than ever before. EOLO is the first communications service provider in southern Europe to make this choice.

EOLO is strengthening its network and preparing to expand its coverage that currently reaches about 6,500 Italian municipalities. With the ASR 9903 and 8000 Series routers, key building blocks of Cisco Converged SDN Transport architecture, EOLO has adopted solutions designed for the most demanding markets. The new network is powered by a software capable of self-managing, self-protecting and self-healing, and integrates enhanced security and network automation capabilities to maintain greater availability and protection against cybersecurity threats.

'Cisco and EOLO have a shared vision to help build a more inclusive future with the power of connectivity,' said Paolo Campoli, Vice President, Global Service Provider Segment Leader, Cisco. 'When we launched our vision of the Internet for the Future one year ago, we laid the foundations to transform the digital world over the next ten years. EOLO shares the same passion, and is making great strides in providing affordable, high quality internet access to everyone.'

'EOLO's mission has always been to close the digital divide, bringing reliable and high-performance internet connectivity to the Italian province. Our mission has become critical during this unprecedented period,' says Guido Garrone, CTO, EOLO. 'This has been a daunting task with the need to quickly scale the network to support the increasing traffic growth we are witnessing every day. To address this challenge, we needed a trusted partner who shares the same vision and passion for innovation. We selected Cisco to jointly develop the project for transforming our backbone infrastructure, based on best-in-class, scalable and future-proof technologies.'

Supporting resources:

RSS feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:25aCISCO : For Public Transportation, Access is the New Mobility
PU
02:25aCISCO : Advice to Your 21-Year-Old Self
PU
02:11aCISCO : and EOLO Team Up to Knock Down the Digital Divide in Italy
PU
02:03aCISCO SECURE APPLICATION : A New Approach to Application Security
PU
02:03aCISCO : AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security ..
BU
02/03HOW TO DEVELOP A WINNING TRANSITION : Part 2, Business Transformation
PU
02/03CISCO : Investments presents Magnetic IoT
PU
02/03FIRST MULTI-VENDOR NETCONF/YANG INTE : Proven Openness
PU
02/03CISCO : Simplifying For Growth with the Partner Experience Platform (PXP)
PU
02/03CISCO : DevNet Automation Bootcamps Overcome the Forgetting Curve
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 876 M - -
Net income 2021 10 133 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 50,23 $
Last Close Price 45,77 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
M. Michele Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.41%193 402
ERICSSON AB12.45%43 791
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-3.07%40 817
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.50%30 416
NOKIA OYJ20.18%25 630
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.9.01%23 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ