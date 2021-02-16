Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/16 12:03:16 pm
46.64 USD   -1.37%
05:43aCISCO AND PURE STORAGE : Making Economic Innovation a Foundational Principle
PU
05:42aTop Companies for Customer Satisfaction -- Journal Report
DJ
05:21aCISCO : NetOps' Evolution Into the Cloud
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco and Pure Storage: Making Economic Innovation a Foundational Principle

02/16/2021 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I wrote a blog last August celebrating the fifth anniversary of the partnership between Cisco and Pure Storage. Since then, we have continued to innovate together on solutions such as deeper integration with Cisco Intersight™, providing top-to-bottom management and automation for our customers' mission-critical infrastructure. I have been part of the Cisco team focused on this partnership since it first launched and have witnessed the powerful innovation fueled by our relationship and how it benefits our customers. Now, I'm even more excited about where we're heading.

Why we partner

Technology companies typically partner because it's often faster and more cost effective to fill a gap with a partnership, by aligning or integrating solutions, to create a force multiplier that delivers high value-add.

Alignment is more common, as it's quicker to market and requires less investment. It rarely leverages the combined power of true integration, however. Simple alignment may be helpful in some basic use cases, but the modern data center approach deserves more substantial vendor alignment and investment. So, how can an infrastructure buyer know the difference? One sure clue is to look for gaps or tradeoffs in the solution. Some common examples:

  • Is the solution manageable from a single, common interface where both technology partners are developing to a platform with open APIs?
  • Is there a clear upgrade path to other solutions in the portfolio?
  • Do components across the solution scale independently, or does the system require a full-forklift upgrade?
  • Is there a single, accountable support organization with escalation paths shared across the vendors?

If you can't point to a clear 'yes' for all of these considerations, the solution lacks integration value.

Better together

Partnerships often develop organically in the marketplace. I've seen some of the best integration opportunities born out of a customer suggestion. Because of Cisco and Pure Storage's close proximity in the IT landscape, minimal overlap, and best-of-breed technology, integration opportunities continue to develop. The FlashStack solution, fueled by customer and channel partner commitment and enabled by continuous innovation, continues to thrive.

FlashStack combines Pure Storage's FlashArray, a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for seven consecutive years, with Cisco UCS ®, Cisco Nexus® network and MDS storage switching. The whole stack is ultimately leveraged through Cisco Intersight, capable of automating workflows to streamline the process between application and infrastructure.

But even with best of breed technology integration, the best partnerships become stale without continuous innovation and development to keep pace with the transformations underway. Our partnership now extends beyond the technology to include support for the latest IT business models. In 2021, this means offering integrated, flexible consumption models that support the way many CIOs now wish to consume their IT.

Economic innovation

As IT executives and CIOs look to drive agility and efficiency, they are moving toward as-a-service models. Research shows consumption-based models speed up digital transformation with the transparency and agility to repurpose capital to address business demand. According to IDC, 58 percent of IT organizations prefer as-a-service over CapEx and lease options. Over the next three years, 60 percent of IT cloud infrastructure will move to an as-a-service model, up from 50 percent today.

Combining technology and economic innovation

Admittedly, Cisco and Pure Storage built the bulk of our partnership equity on integration at a technology level, and that's awesome. I'll suggest it's time to add another consideration to those listed above in determining if a solution meets the criteria for customer value:

  • Does the solution offer a unified consumption model, complete with a single buying experience, consistent terms, and combined monitoring, usage, and billing?

Achieving this next level of integration requires a partnership based on the highest levels of commitment and vendor compatibility. Fortunately, Cisco and Pure Storage share exactly that. I get to participate every day in our shared pursuit of this business-level solution value. We know from our customers and channel partners what's necessary, and we are well underway to achieving this latest criterion.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 16:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
05:43aCISCO AND PURE STORAGE : Making Economic Innovation a Foundational Principle
PU
05:42aTop Companies for Customer Satisfaction -- Journal Report
DJ
05:21aCISCO : NetOps' Evolution Into the Cloud
PU
04:31aCISCO : Reimagining Relevance at George Brown College
PU
04:04aCISCO : Why Sports Make You a Better Software Engineer
PU
02:37aDEMOCRATIZING THREAT HUNTING : How to Make it Happen for Everyone
PU
02/15CISCO : Social Justice and the hills we climb
PU
02/15CISCO : Manufacturing in 2021 – the IDC perspective
PU
02/15CISCO : Healthcare provider simplifies IT ops and cuts support costs with HCI an..
PU
02/15CISCO : The Right Partner is as Important as the Right Technology
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 205 M - -
Net income 2021 10 577 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 50,95 $
Last Close Price 47,29 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.68%199 825
ERICSSON AB14.81%45 504
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.56%43 210
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.47%30 606
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.27%24 462
NOKIA OYJ11.39%24 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ