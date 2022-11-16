Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates as supply chain constraints ease

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc beat
first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as easing supply
chain constraints and a COVID-19 recovery in China helped meet
demand for its broad networking products portfolio, sending the
company's shares 5% higher in extended trading.
Easing supply chain snags and Cisco's recent investments in
cloud offerings and targeted price hikes have helped the company
improve its business and attract customers amid an economic
slowdown.
Cisco forecast current-quarter revenue to grow between 4.5%
and 6.5%, while expecting adjusted earnings between 84 cents and
86 cents per share.
The company's revenue was $13.63 billion in the first
quarter, above analysts' estimates of $13.31 billion, according
to Refinitiv data.
Excluding items, Cisco earned 86 cents per share.
(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis and Tiyashi Datta in
Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)