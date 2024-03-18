Cisco: completes acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion

March 18, 2024 at 09:15 am EDT

Cisco has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion.



Founded in 2003, Splunk develops easy-to-use software to ensure the security of corporate computers, systems and networks.



Various versions of its software allow machine data to be monitored and analyzed, and are available for cloud services.



' As one of the world's largest software companies, Cisco aims to revolutionize the way customers leverage their data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization, while helping to fuel and protect the AI revolution. ' said Chuck Robbins, president and CEO of Cisco.



' 'The combination of our technologies will provide truly comprehensive visibility and understanding of an organization's entire digital footprint, bringing an unprecedented level of resilience through the broadest and most powerful portfolio of security and observability products on the market. said Gary Steele, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Splunk.



