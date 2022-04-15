Cisco : ‘Everything Possible' at Cisco Marketing Velocity Digital 2022

Digital transformation has upended the rules of the game. Your customers' environments are becoming even more complex, with more connected people and devices in more places. Research shows that the global digital transformation market was valued at $374.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $889.8 billion by 2028. The competition is intense, and we need to prepare our customers for the future.

Cisco Marketing Velocity Digital 2022

Marketing Velocity Digital is designed to help you on this journey. This annual event provides an exclusive opportunity for partner marketers across the globe to learn about the latest marketing trends that can drive greater business impact.

This year's two-hour, virtual event will offer a unique experience to connect, inspire, educate and plan. Specifically, participants will:

Discover how to better connect with customers for long-term business growth

Find inspiration through thought leadership to thrive in a hyper digital era

Adopt cutting edge marketing strategies to create remarkable customer experiences

Learn to plan ahead with top marketing campaigns proven to drive success

I'm looking forward to kicking off the event with a fireside chat with Carrie Palin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Cisco. Carrie will share her vision for:

Developing legendary teams

Building best-in-class digital practices

Evolving the way we work

Featured guest speakers will also offer their perspectives on today's marketing trends and opportunities:

"Evolving the Way We Work," with Ginny Clarke, former Director, Executive Recruiting at Google

"The Art of Storytelling: Telling True Stories Well," with Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at Marketing Profs

"Finding Opportunities in Change & Disruption," with Peter Sheahan, Founder & Group CEO of Karrikins Group

We'll round out our live, interactive conversation with Cisco regional speakers, who will share their views on localized trends and opportunities in partner marketing.

