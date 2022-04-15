Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
51.17 USD   -1.88%
11:11aCISCO : ‘Everything Possible' at Cisco Marketing Velocity Digital 2022
PU
04/14CCIE MATCH POINT : Serve it, Smash it, Win it, Love it
PU
04/14INTERSIGHT WORKLOAD OPTIMIZER : How to Tame the Public Cloud
PU
Cisco : ‘Everything Possible' at Cisco Marketing Velocity Digital 2022

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Digital transformation has upended the rules of the game. Your customers' environments are becoming even more complex, with more connected people and devices in more places. Research shows that the global digital transformation market was valued at $374.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $889.8 billion by 2028. The competition is intense, and we need to prepare our customers for the future.

Cisco Marketing Velocity Digital 2022

Marketing Velocity Digital is designed to help you on this journey. This annual event provides an exclusive opportunity for partner marketers across the globe to learn about the latest marketing trends that can drive greater business impact.

This year's two-hour, virtual event will offer a unique experience to connect, inspire, educate and plan. Specifically, participants will:

  • Discover how to better connect with customers for long-term business growth
  • Find inspiration through thought leadership to thrive in a hyper digital era
  • Adopt cutting edge marketing strategies to create remarkable customer experiences
  • Learn to plan ahead with top marketing campaigns proven to drive success

Everything Possible

I'm looking forward to kicking off the event with a fireside chat with Carrie Palin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Cisco. Carrie will share her vision for:

  • Developing legendary teams
  • Building best-in-class digital practices
  • Evolving the way we work

Featured guest speakers will also offer their perspectives on today's marketing trends and opportunities:

  • "Evolving the Way We Work," with Ginny Clarke, former Director, Executive Recruiting at Google
  • "The Art of Storytelling: Telling True Stories Well," with Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at Marketing Profs
  • "Finding Opportunities in Change & Disruption," with Peter Sheahan, Founder & Group CEO of Karrikins Group

We'll round out our live, interactive conversation with Cisco regional speakers, who will share their views on localized trends and opportunities in partner marketing.

Register today to experience 'Everything Possible' @

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a question, comment below, and stay connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Facebook | @CiscoPartners Twitter | Cisco Partners LinkedIn

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 844 M - -
Net income 2022 12 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 13 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-19.25%212 569
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.17%39 047
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.94%38 946
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.27%31 462
NOKIA OYJ-12.99%29 579
ERICSSON-15.70%29 476