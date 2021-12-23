Cisco : ‘Tis the #CiscoCert Season

Happy holidays, everyone! We're spreading good cheer and gratitude in the #CiscoCert community on social media all season long.

I've been with the Learning and Certifications program for over 20 years, and what truly motivates me are the many stories we hear about how certifications and training improve the lives of Cisco IT professionals. That matters to me. It deepens my commitment to our community and justifies the long - but happy - hours we devote to ensuring that everything we do showcases the latest technologies, advances certification-holder knowledge, and provides a path for you and others to advance your careers.

We're fortunate that our community consists of such a diverse body of lifelong learners. From study tips and ideas to exam failures and certification successes, we learn and celebrate together.

'Tis the #CiscoCert season, where there is never a shortage of encouragement, inspiration, and mentorship. Don't believe me? Glean a little of our lifelong learning community's holiday spirit captured in this Twitter moment.

You'll get a glimpse of who our #CiscoCert community appreciates most (and why). You may even find helpful individuals that you can follow for inspiration. And what's most extraordinary to me is how our global community has remained so tightly knit even after the last few difficult years and remained connected by a love of learning.

As we close out 2021, we want to wish you all the happiest of holidays and a successful new year! Celebrate with us all year round by sharing your learning and certification journey on social media using #CiscoCert.

If you're feeling cheery, say it with one of our tokens of appreciation below:

