  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cisco Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/23 03:06:54 pm
62.415 USD   +1.44%
02:57pCISCO : ‘Tis the #CiscoCert Season
PU
09:24aSoftware firm Salesloft raises fresh funds at $2.3 bln valuation
RE
09:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A flurry of good news before Christmas
Cisco : ‘Tis the #CiscoCert Season

12/23/2021 | 02:57pm EST
Happy holidays, everyone! We're spreading good cheer and gratitude in the #CiscoCert community on social media all season long.

I've been with the Learning and Certifications program for over 20 years, and what truly motivates me are the many stories we hear about how certifications and training improve the lives of Cisco IT professionals. That matters to me. It deepens my commitment to our community and justifies the long - but happy - hours we devote to ensuring that everything we do showcases the latest technologies, advances certification-holder knowledge, and provides a path for you and others to advance your careers.

We're fortunate that our community consists of such a diverse body of lifelong learners. From study tips and ideas to exam failures and certification successes, we learn and celebrate together.

'Tis the #CiscoCert season, where there is never a shortage of encouragement, inspiration, and mentorship. Don't believe me? Glean a little of our lifelong learning community's holiday spirit captured in this Twitter moment.


You'll get a glimpse of who our #CiscoCert community appreciates most (and why). You may even find helpful individuals that you can follow for inspiration. And what's most extraordinary to me is how our global community has remained so tightly knit even after the last few difficult years and remained connected by a love of learning.

As we close out 2021, we want to wish you all the happiest of holidays and a successful new year! Celebrate with us all year round by sharing your learning and certification journey on social media using #CiscoCert.

If you're feeling cheery, say it with one of our tokens of appreciation below:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 733 M - -
Net income 2022 12 226 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 260 B 260 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 61,53 $
Average target price 62,96 $
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.37.50%259 509
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.55.59%44 689
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.92.08%42 875
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.13%37 141
ERICSSON-0.52%35 638
NOKIA OYJ71.15%34 517