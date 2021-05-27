Cisco : 3 Tips to Accelerate SASE

It's no secret that Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has been a bit of a hot topic recently - and it's for good reason. In a recent study by Gartner, it is estimated that by 2024, 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt a SASE approach. As we move towards a more long-term remote, hybrid, 'work from anywhere' environment, the need for cloud-delivered secure connectivity is a must. Our customers are struggling to connect their users to the data and applications they need to be productive, while at the same time protecting against dynamic threats and securing new threat vectors. Bottom line, if you are not having a conversation with your customers about SASE, then they are probably talking to someone else. For all our #CiscoSecurePartners who are wondering where to start, here are three tips you can use to accelerate your customer's SASE transition.

Tip 1 - Offer a comprehensive approach

SASE is focused on bringing networking and security teams closer together to drive stronger collaboration and faster response times. Gartner recommends that organizations select a single SASE vendor that can provide a broad set of security functions and flexible, high-performance networking that's backed by a reliable track record. Cisco offers a SASE architecture that combines the core components with our networking, client connectivity, security, and observability capabilities.

Our approach delivers simplicity, visibility, and efficiency from a single vendor with open APIs so your customers can easily integrate their existing Cisco investments or connect into our open ecosystem.

Tip 2 - Do SASE their way

You already know that no two customers are alike. Well, the same can be said for their approach to SASE. The journey to SASE is not a point-in time sale, it's an opportunity for you to strengthen your relationship with the customer and provide your expertise and services to help them along the way. Some customers may be further along on their transition then they think. While others might be struggling to figure out where to invest first. Small business customers undoubtedly have different goals and objectives as opposed to a larger enterprise with an extensive existing security stack. As a trusted advisor, you can help your customers navigate this transition and strategize on current and long-term business outcomes. Help to simplify their approach by positioning a single vendor with an integrated architecture, like Cisco. You should also consider your customers' existing investments and how those can be leveraged to smooth the transition. You can leverage SecureX to easy integrate their Cisco Secure investments with their existing security ecosystem.

Tip 3 - Position a simplified offer

Announced at Cisco Live and now generally available, you can leverage our SASE Bundle Offer to provide your customers with a comprehensive SASE solution all in a single, easy-to-order SKU. Maximize your profitability by registering a qualified deal and get additional incremental discounts on the core products - cloud security, zero trust network access, SD-WAN, and observability - included in our SASE Bundle Offer.

Adopting a SASE approach doesn't need to be a daunting task. Use these tips to simplify how you position SASE with your customers. Help them build a strategy that will set them up for their cloud transformation needs now and in the future.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels

FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share: