Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 11:28:55 am
52.8 USD   -0.21%
11:08aCISCO  : 3 Tips to Accelerate SASE
PU
10:26aCISCO  : Going on-premise with SecureX orchestration remote
PU
09:55aToday on Wall Street: When strategies collide
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : 3 Tips to Accelerate SASE

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's no secret that Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has been a bit of a hot topic recently - and it's for good reason. In a recent study by Gartner, it is estimated that by 2024, 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt a SASE approach. As we move towards a more long-term remote, hybrid, 'work from anywhere' environment, the need for cloud-delivered secure connectivity is a must. Our customers are struggling to connect their users to the data and applications they need to be productive, while at the same time protecting against dynamic threats and securing new threat vectors. Bottom line, if you are not having a conversation with your customers about SASE, then they are probably talking to someone else. For all our #CiscoSecurePartners who are wondering where to start, here are three tips you can use to accelerate your customer's SASE transition.

Tip 1 - Offer a comprehensive approach

SASE is focused on bringing networking and security teams closer together to drive stronger collaboration and faster response times. Gartner recommends that organizations select a single SASE vendor that can provide a broad set of security functions and flexible, high-performance networking that's backed by a reliable track record. Cisco offers a SASE architecture that combines the core components with our networking, client connectivity, security, and observability capabilities.

Our approach delivers simplicity, visibility, and efficiency from a single vendor with open APIs so your customers can easily integrate their existing Cisco investments or connect into our open ecosystem.

Tip 2 - Do SASE their way

You already know that no two customers are alike. Well, the same can be said for their approach to SASE. The journey to SASE is not a point-in time sale, it's an opportunity for you to strengthen your relationship with the customer and provide your expertise and services to help them along the way. Some customers may be further along on their transition then they think. While others might be struggling to figure out where to invest first. Small business customers undoubtedly have different goals and objectives as opposed to a larger enterprise with an extensive existing security stack. As a trusted advisor, you can help your customers navigate this transition and strategize on current and long-term business outcomes. Help to simplify their approach by positioning a single vendor with an integrated architecture, like Cisco. You should also consider your customers' existing investments and how those can be leveraged to smooth the transition. You can leverage SecureX to easy integrate their Cisco Secure investments with their existing security ecosystem.

Tip 3 - Position a simplified offer

Announced at Cisco Live and now generally available, you can leverage our SASE Bundle Offer to provide your customers with a comprehensive SASE solution all in a single, easy-to-order SKU. Maximize your profitability by registering a qualified deal and get additional incremental discounts on the core products - cloud security, zero trust network access, SD-WAN, and observability - included in our SASE Bundle Offer.

Adopting a SASE approach doesn't need to be a daunting task. Use these tips to simplify how you position SASE with your customers. Help them build a strategy that will set them up for their cloud transformation needs now and in the future.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with #CiscoPartners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:08aCISCO  : 3 Tips to Accelerate SASE
PU
10:26aCISCO  : Going on-premise with SecureX orchestration remote
PU
09:55aToday on Wall Street: When strategies collide
08:09aNEW #CISCOCHAT : Unlocking the Power of your Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure
PU
08:09aCISCO  : 3 Tips to Land an Expat Job and 4 Takeaways while Working in Norway
PU
06:17aTODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco, Foot Locker, Nordstro..
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Cisco
MT
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Cisco
MT
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Cisco Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/26CISCO  : DNA Center Templates – Get Started
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 719 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,17 $
Last Close Price 52,91 $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.23%222 974
ERICSSON AB12.66%44 053
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.25%39 058
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.19.17%34 385
NOKIA OYJ30.31%28 287
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.48%25 832