CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : 6th Annual #WeAreCisco #LoveWhereYouWork Contest Winners!

04/12/2021 | 10:57am EDT
The sixth annual #WeAreCisco #LoveWhereYouWork contest has officially come to a close, and Cisco employees have done it again! You have brought us into your homes over the past year, taken us on outdoor adventures, and shown that when you #LoveWhereYouWork - anything is possible!

With thousands of entries from employees showcasing why they love working at Cisco, each photo contributed to a $2 donation to Global Citizen, and we have over 60 stories that will be shared on the We Are Cisco blog throughout the year (as well as on the @WeAreCisco social accounts!)

Every year the core team and judges have one of the most difficult challenges in selecting the winners from the amazing entries that we get. It's not a bad problem to have, and this year was no different. We were all working from home, so we were invited into the homes of many of our colleagues. As you see this year's winning entries know that we consider you ALL winners and have loved seeing every moment that matters to you throughout the contest.

Now … drumroll, please!

Here are your 2021 #WeAreCisco #LoveWhereYouWork Contest Winners!

Cisco Setup​:

Cisconians showing off how they work!

Winner: Phillipp Tannich - Customer Experience Customer Success Specialist​ | Germany

Swagalicious: Logo Love

Cisconians lovetheir logo!

Winner: Cristobal Alonso Martinez - Technical Consulting Engineer​ | Mexico

#World'sBest Workplace​:

We're #1, We're #1!

Winner: Jane Bugarin​- People Consultant ​| U.S.

That's #So2020:

The year none of us will ever forget.(We added this category afterwe saw the entries because thereare just some things that are, well,so 2020!)

Winner: Shweta Behere​ - Software Engineer​ | U.S.

Giving Back​:

We're a global company and inclusive of all.

Winner: Phong Ho​ - Mechanical Engineering Technical Leader​ | U.S.

Fun/Freestyle:

Sometimes, you just can't fit our culture in a box - or a judging category. These are great photos just for fun!

Winner: Lucero Fernandez Simpson - Sales Business Development Representative ​| Costa Rica

Be You, With Us:

We don't wear a 'work face.' We don't hide our tattoos or care if we have pink hair. We have pride and we wear our nerd-domson our sleeves (and our shirts)

Winner: Shika Ralleigh​ - Project Manager ​| U.S.

Life On Webex​:

You're on mute.

Winner: Berenice Serrano Torres ​- Consulting Engineer​ | Mexico

This Is Connection​:

Cisconians knowhow to stay connected!

Winner: Tracy Dunn​ - Finance Manager​ | U.S.

Cisco Family: Kids

Ready? Set?Awwwwwww!

Winner: Mafer Manon - Virtual Sales Account Manager​ | Mexico

Cisco Family: Pets

Aren't fur kids like real kids, but fuzzier?

Winner: Gabriel Pinto - CX Customer Success Specialist​ | U.S.

Best PhotographyTechniques​:

This category is about showing off photo techniques: lighting, blur, color, etc.

Winner: Eric Garcia Guzman ​- Technical Consulting Engineer​ | Mexico

Employee Choice​:

The judges have the hardest job each year and wanted to share the experience with Cisconians, so for the second year in a row, employees determined the winner for the Employee Choice category, by voting for their favorite.​

Winner: Josue Cravioto Lomelin - Asset Manager | Mexico

Grand PrizeWinner:

These are the best of the best - photographic style, the story they tell, and the feeling they evoke.

Winner: Ale Mantilla ​- CX Operate Business Development Manager​ | Mexico

Ready to tell the world why you #LoveWhereYouWork? Don't forget to tag us on social media using #WeAreCisco so our team sees it!

Want to join our awesome teams? We're hiring. Apply now.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
