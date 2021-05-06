Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/06 11:19:52 am
52.065 USD   +1.83%
11:09aCISCO  : Accelerating Digital Agility with Cisco Plus
PU
11:09aCISCO  : 64Gig Fibre Channel Done Right
PU
08:59aARPA FUNDS : Maximize Your Share for EdTech and Beyond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Accelerating Digital Agility with Cisco Plus

05/06/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cisco Live is always an exciting time where technologists and innovators from around the world can come together to hear about the latest innovations. It's a time to enhance technical skills and learn from the best in the industry, as well as have a little fun in the process.

It's been several weeks since our event, and I feel strongly that Cisco Live 2021 really accelerated a mindset of innovation and excitement. There were several announcements around Cisco's continued investment to enhance the customer application experience, secure enterprise data, and transform IT infrastructures. But sometimes it feels like there is so much great information flowing that it's hard to grasp everything at once, so I wanted to take moment and refocus one on in particular that generated significant buzz: Cisco Plus.

Cisco Plus represents how Cisco is investing to offer technology that is in alignment with modern customer consumption and buying preferences, and our partner technical community has a significant role to play regarding Cisco Plus. As with any market-driven technology transition, it's important to think about how technical teams can make a bigger difference and add customer value. Here are three key questions to consider.

  • First, is Cisco Plus right for the customer? When determining which customer is right for Cisco Plus, remember every customer is on a journey. Realizing the full value of Cisco Plus requires an expert who can look at the technology, the customer environment, and be the bridge to the desired business outcome.
  • Next, will Cisco Plus create customer value? Identify the key integration areas that could create additional business value for the customer. The key with any technology integration is that it's done at the right pace and synergistic with existing technology that is in place.
  • And finally, is Cisco Plus being fully integrated? This is where many teams struggle, and where we can all improve. Always ensure the technology is being fully integrated into customer business processes post-deployment so they can extract the full value of Cisco Plus.

Each of these areas are required to make Cisco Plus a success, and I know our partner technologists are a key to making this vision for our customers a reality. Cisco Plus is simply a great example of how, working together, we can increase our momentum and instill our future-ready mindset - in our work at Cisco, our work with our partners, and ultimately in helping customers along their transformation journeys.

Cisco Live always inspires me to connect with partners in new ways and learn about the challenges they are solving for businesses. And this year especially I'm still riding high on the excitement around how we are innovating together to ensure the best customer outcomes to keep businesses moving forward.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Partners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 15:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:09aCISCO  : Accelerating Digital Agility with Cisco Plus
PU
11:09aCISCO  : 64Gig Fibre Channel Done Right
PU
08:59aARPA FUNDS : Maximize Your Share for EdTech and Beyond
PU
08:28aCISCO  : Tech data makes cisco leasing options available through tech-as-a-servi..
AQ
08:07aCISCO  : introduces Dynamic Ingress Rate Limiting – A Real Solution for SA..
PU
08:07aTHIS IS CONNECTION : Mother & Daughter
PU
05/05CISCO  : Schedules Conference Call for Q3FY21 Financial Results
PU
05/05CISCO  : Schedules Conference Call for Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
05/05CISCO  : Making Ice Cream Out of ISE – Part 5
PU
05/05CISCO  : What's Next? Perspectives on Healthcare in the UK
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 266 M - -
Net income 2021 10 486 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 51,13 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.14.26%215 860
ERICSSON AB19.07%45 572
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.51%42 237
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.23%31 459
NOKIA OYJ28.05%27 317
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.9.01%24 158