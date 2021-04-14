Cisco : AppDynamics) Named a Leader for Ninth Time in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring

News Summary:

Cisco AppDynamics announced today it has been named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring for the ninth time. Gartner evaluates vendors for their ability to execute and completeness of vision. As per Gartner, “the continued growth in mobile, cloud-native applications and workload migrations from traditional data center to cloud architectures continues to fuel the APM market. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many organizations to enable and monitor remote workers by adapting their approach to supporting internal users and their experience with corporate applications.”

In a year that brought unprecedented pressure and focus to the role of the technologist, we believe our innovation in business analytics, regional Software-as-a-Service expansion and strong portfolio to drive full-stack innovation contributed to our position as a Leader in the report.

AppDynamics believes this recognition further reinforces the company’s position as a leading Application Performance Monitoring (APM) vendor trusted by the world’s largest and most-recognized enterprise brands for their mission-critical applications.

“The complexities of the last year have required enterprises to digitally transform their business strategies overnight in order to remain relevant and competitive,” said Linda Tong, Vice President and General Manager, Cisco AppDynamics. “To do this effectively, companies need full-stack observability with deep insights across the technology stack and business context in order to scale and prioritize what matters most to their business. The world’s most innovative enterprises trust that the Cisco AppDynamics Business Observability platform will enable them to better prioritize and deliver the biggest impact for their business, no matter what levels of demand and complexity may arise.”

AppDynamics is helping align teams across organizations on shared priorities so they can act with confidence on what matters most to the business by aligning technology metrics to business outcomes. With enhancements to Internet and SaaS monitoring, applied machine learning algorithms to technology and business metrics and expanded cloud coverage, AppDynamics continues to be the proven vendor of choice for businesses who want to build flawless digital experiences for users by prioritizing and delivering the biggest impact for their business.

Significant enhancements include:

“With AppDynamics, the big win for us is observability,” said Tomas Huszagh, Software Engineering Manager and DevOps and Operations Lead at Solar Turbines, a Caterpillar company. “We see the entire flow and know about application or infrastructure issues within minutes. Now, we have everything under one umbrella and the efficiency is insane.”

“AppDynamics is vital for helping us make the connection between backend services and the front end experience that isn’t always intuitive or obvious,” said Jimmy van den Bergh, Software Engineer, Cyclomedia. “We can find caches that create hard-to-see errors directly and instantly reboot it on the backend service to get everything back up and running in a matter of minutes.”

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About Cisco AppDynamics

Cisco AppDynamics, the industry leading Business Observability platform, provides full-stack observability with business context. AppDynamics helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses. Core products include: Business iQ, Experience Journey Map, Secure Application and Cognition Engine.

AppDynamics has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the APM market for more than nine years. It received Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work Award and Fortune’s #1 Best Place to Work in 2021 as part of Cisco.

