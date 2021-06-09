Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/09 10:19:45 am
54.35 USD   +0.41%
10:05aCISCO  : Are Performance Issues Impacting Your Customer Experiences? Here's the Fix…
08:09aCISCO  : Why Every Midsize Business Needs a Security Strategy
06/08CISCO  : One night in March 2020
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Are Performance Issues Impacting Your Customer Experiences? Here's the Fix…

06/09/2021 | 10:05am EDT
For retailers, a simple, flawless, digital customer experience is the new currency. It's a defining factor in the success of your business and its brand reputation. The pandemic has expedited the evolution of our world to a fully digital one. People no longer have a choice; they have to rely on digital experiences with the companies they rely on - including yours.

As digital experiences get simpler for consumers, they get more complex for companies trying to personalize and stay ahead of customer expectations. Digital transformation of customer experiences has necessitated dependence on more connected devices, distributed architectures, and multi-cloud infrastructures. To sustain flawless customer experiences, companies need insight into the health of every application and every transaction, end to end.

For thousands of the biggest brands in the world, these mission-critical systems are SAP applications, and they form their enterprise's digital core - the heart of how their company operates.

As an SAP customer, this means that the quality of the customer experience is, to a large degree, a function of how well your SAP digital core is operating. If your underlying SAP S/4HANA or other mission-critical systems are not performing as planned, then your business and customers will suffer.

The question you need to ask, then, is how can you mitigate performance risk across your infrastructure and ensure flawless execution? This is particularly important if you've been forced to 'build the airplane' - new, digital experiences and supply chain systems - at near lightning speed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some customers tell us that at the height of the pandemic, it seemed that while they are building the proverbial plane, they were already in the air, serving customers.

That's a scary place to be when you are focused on risk avoidance and flawless customer experiences. Such fast-paced digital transformations - and even alterations to your digital landscape - are inherently risky.

Cisco's AppDynamics unlocks peak performance from SAP solutions

At Cisco, we're helping to mitigate the risks associated with altering your digital landscape to support new processes, ways of serving customers, and operating more resilient and effective supply chains. With AppDynamics, for example, we are the only vendor that can provide full-stack observability across your entire SAP solution landscape, while providing context into how performance is impacting your mission-critical business metrics. AppDynamics is the world's #1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution and full-stack, business-centric observability platform that helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses.

From a digital transformation perspective, AppDynamics (and CWOM/IWO for existing customers) makes it much easier to migrate to higher performance systems with UCS service profiles and to better assess customer needs. This enables SAP to gather more insight to the changed dynamics due to COVID… and if possible digitalizing key business processes, supply chain resiliency, sustainability, and people tools, including sensors. Our SW (noted above) as well as our CVDs, which are repeatable recipes for success, ensure we execute efficiently with expected results.

Want to learn more?

When you use AppDynamics as a tool for SAP system performance optimization, you can reduce the risks of digital transformation, increase business sustainability and resilience, and grow your business with confidence.

To learn more, join us for our SAPPHIRE NOW session Put Business Performance First [CX601] where I will discuss specific use cases throughout the last year and explore how Cisco's solutions and products, including AppDynamics, a Part of Cisco, enables you to put business performance first. Additionally, you can check out a unique story about how AppDynamics is providing unprecedented visibility into its customer, Cepheid's, mission-critical SAP business applications.

Register now for free:

Americas and EMEA: June 7-10, 2021
APJ: June 21-24, 2021

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 14:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 719 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,17 $
Last Close Price 54,13 $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.20.96%228 115
ERICSSON AB11.61%43 874
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.77%38 841
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.23.73%35 700
NOKIA OYJ46.00%31 605
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.22.08%27 073