Cisco : Are Performance Issues Impacting Your Customer Experiences? Here's the Fix…

For retailers, a simple, flawless, digital customer experience is the new currency. It's a defining factor in the success of your business and its brand reputation. The pandemic has expedited the evolution of our world to a fully digital one. People no longer have a choice; they have to rely on digital experiences with the companies they rely on - including yours.

As digital experiences get simpler for consumers, they get more complex for companies trying to personalize and stay ahead of customer expectations. Digital transformation of customer experiences has necessitated dependence on more connected devices, distributed architectures, and multi-cloud infrastructures. To sustain flawless customer experiences, companies need insight into the health of every application and every transaction, end to end.

For thousands of the biggest brands in the world, these mission-critical systems are SAP applications, and they form their enterprise's digital core - the heart of how their company operates.

As an SAP customer, this means that the quality of the customer experience is, to a large degree, a function of how well your SAP digital core is operating. If your underlying SAP S/4HANA or other mission-critical systems are not performing as planned, then your business and customers will suffer.

The question you need to ask, then, is how can you mitigate performance risk across your infrastructure and ensure flawless execution? This is particularly important if you've been forced to 'build the airplane' - new, digital experiences and supply chain systems - at near lightning speed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some customers tell us that at the height of the pandemic, it seemed that while they are building the proverbial plane, they were already in the air, serving customers.

That's a scary place to be when you are focused on risk avoidance and flawless customer experiences. Such fast-paced digital transformations - and even alterations to your digital landscape - are inherently risky.

Cisco's AppDynamics unlocks peak performance from SAP solutions

At Cisco, we're helping to mitigate the risks associated with altering your digital landscape to support new processes, ways of serving customers, and operating more resilient and effective supply chains. With AppDynamics, for example, we are the only vendor that can provide full-stack observability across your entire SAP solution landscape, while providing context into how performance is impacting your mission-critical business metrics. AppDynamics is the world's #1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) solution and full-stack, business-centric observability platform that helps technologists prevent digital performance issues by monitoring cloud-native technologies and traditional infrastructure to understand exactly what drives user experiences and impacts the bottom line for businesses.

From a digital transformation perspective, AppDynamics (and CWOM/IWO for existing customers) makes it much easier to migrate to higher performance systems with UCS service profiles and to better assess customer needs. This enables SAP to gather more insight to the changed dynamics due to COVID… and if possible digitalizing key business processes, supply chain resiliency, sustainability, and people tools, including sensors. Our SW (noted above) as well as our CVDs, which are repeatable recipes for success, ensure we execute efficiently with expected results.

Want to learn more?

When you use AppDynamics as a tool for SAP system performance optimization, you can reduce the risks of digital transformation, increase business sustainability and resilience, and grow your business with confidence.

To learn more, join us for our SAPPHIRE NOW session Put Business Performance First [CX601] where I will discuss specific use cases throughout the last year and explore how Cisco's solutions and products, including AppDynamics, a Part of Cisco, enables you to put business performance first. Additionally, you can check out a unique story about how AppDynamics is providing unprecedented visibility into its customer, Cepheid's, mission-critical SAP business applications.

Register now for free:

Americas and EMEA: June 7-10, 2021

APJ: June 21-24, 2021

Share: