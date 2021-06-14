Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Building Secure, Resilient IT to Move Your Business Forward

06/14/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In today's fast-changing world, organizations must focus on IT security and resiliency to protect against cyberthreats and remain competitive as they evolve their technology for digital transformation. According to a report from ZDNet, there's been a 400% increase in attacks on remote workers and a whopping 600% rise in cloud cyberattacks alone since 2020.[1]

The call for stronger IT security and resiliency is loud and clear, and Cisco Customer Experience (CX) is ready to answer. To successfully guide our customers on a secure IT lifecycle journey, earlier this year, Cisco Business Critical Services unveiled a series of enhancements to our portfolio that help organizations in multiple customer segments create resilient, adaptive, and transformative IT.

To build on those enhancements and extend our reach in helping organizations around the globe in their pursuit of achieving business resiliency and end-to-end security, we're pleased to announce some exciting new enhancements to Cisco Business Critical Services. Let me introduce them briefly here:

First, we're expanding the National version of Advantage and Premier tiersbeyond the U.S. to include 15 additional countries and non-government segments. That means more customers have access to in-country Cisco experts with the qualifications, classifications, and citizenship to meet stringent compliance and security clearance requirements, including regulated industries like healthcare, finance, utilities, and more.

Second, we're adding coverage across more architectures for the Automated Fault Management (AFM) Scrum Services,

including Cisco Identity ServicesEngine security, optical, and ACI. This expands our ability to drive cost savings, increase efficiency, and issue resolution across a larger portion of our customers' IT environments. We have also enabled SSH proxy support to simplify and increase access to devices, retain security compliance, and improve the onboarding experience. AFM has helped several of our largest customers to:

  • Reduce time to detect, troubleshoot, and generate an RMA by 80%
  • Cut problem resolution time by 75% and save $5M annually
  • Realize $8M in outage reduction savings over a 12-month period
  • Prevent millions in subscriber revenue loss over one-year

Third, we're expanding the scope of Operational Insights Review to address challenges with network complexity by driving design standardization and policy compliance. Policy Variation Analysis uses supervised machine learning to dramatically reduce policy variation data collection and analysis time and provide clear guidance for remediation. Both Hardware Lifecycle Milestones and Product Security Advisory Customer Impact are made more powerful by the addition of Place in Network analytics. This enhancement works as a prioritization mechanism for developing security remediation plans, software upgrades and for hardware lifecycle management.

For more than 35 years, Cisco has been helping organizations confidently maintain security and build resiliency as they navigate their way through change. With Business Critical Services, organizations around the world gain access to Cisco experts, analytics, and insights to reimagine IT for agility, growth, and innovation. And we guide them every step of the way, with the technology and expertise they need-when, where and how they need it.

And we can help you, too. Let's chart a new path forward, together. Starting today.

View our infographic to learn more about maximizing value throughout the IT lifecycle with Business Critical Services.

To learn more about our services, connect with your Cisco CX account representative or authorized partner today, or visit Business Critical Services online.

[1] ZDNet, Sep. 2020

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
12:32pCISCO  : Building Secure, Resilient IT to Move Your Business Forward
PU
09:04aCISCO  : Meet Adeola Ayorinde Ogunkola from Cisco's customer advocacy community
PU
06/12CISCO  : What's New for DevNet Specialization?
PU
06/11CISCO  : 5 Acquisition Strategies to Support CIOs Keeping Pace with Innovation
PU
06/10HOW TO SIMPLIFY CONTAINER AUTOMATION : Intro to Cloud Native Buildpacks
PU
06/10CISCO  : and Evercore ISI Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Optical Busine
PU
06/10CISCO  : and Evercore ISI Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Optical Business
PR
06/10CISCO  : Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual now supported on Cisco HyperFlex
PU
06/10CISCO  : Leveraging Data to Transform the Future
PU
06/10CISCO  : DNA Center improves performance, speeds adoption, and increases scale a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 719 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,17 $
Last Close Price 54,77 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.22.39%230 812
ERICSSON AB12.49%43 921
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.69%38 817
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.24.84%36 022
NOKIA OYJ43.19%30 787
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.27%27 780