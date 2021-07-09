Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Building a scalable RAVPN architecture in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure using Cisco Secure Firewall

07/09/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides a wide range of cloud-computing services, workloads, and applications to organizations globally. With Cisco Secure Firewall, organizations are able to build a scalable RAVPN architecture on OCI, providing employees secure remote access to their organization's resources from any location or endpoint.

This scalable architecture brings together Cisco Security and OCI Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and extends remote access VPN capabilities with the combination of Cisco Duo, Cisco Umbrella, and AMP Enabler, also known as Cisco Secure Remote Worker. Extending this solution to your OCI environment protects multi-region, multi-availability domains.

  • Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client - Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client empowers remote workers with frictionless, highly secure access to the enterprise network from any device, at any time, in any location while protecting the organization.
  • Cisco Duo - Multi-factor authentication from Duo protects the network by using a second source of validation and authentication.
  • Cisco Umbrella Roaming Security Module - Cisco Umbrella Roaming Security module for Cisco AnyConnect provides always-on security on any network, anywhere, any time - both on and off your corporate VPN. It enforces security at the DNS layer to block malware, phishing, and command and control callbacks over any port.
  • Cisco AnyConnect AMP Enabler - Cisco AnyConnect AMP Enabler module protects against malware.

Organizations can deploy Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual (formerly FTDv/NGFWv) and Cisco Secure Firewall ASA Virtual (formerly ASAv) in the OCI environment to enable a secure connection back to the application in the cloud. Traditionally, firewalls scale using clustering but, in the cloud, due to abstraction of layer-2, it is not possible to implement native high-availability and native firewall clustering.

Architects can still design a scalable architecture using cloud components like Oracle's Network Load Balancer (NLB) and DNS.

  • Design 1 - Load balance RAVPN sessions to multiple firewalls using OCI DNS service
  • Design 2 - Load balance RAVPN sessions to multiple Cisco Secure Firewalls using OCI network load balancer service
  • Design 3 - Load balance RAVPN sessions across multiple regions using OCI DNS and a network load balancer

Note: Each firewall uses a unique VPN pool, and the OCI route table points to the respective firewall for the VPN pool.

Load balance RAVPN sessions to multiple firewalls using OCI DNS service

In this architecture, we have deployed multiple firewalls in multi-availability domains. OCI DNS service provides a mechanism for RAVPN load balancing.

  • DNS provides an FQDN (example.vpn.com)
  • DNS has 'A' record for each firewall
  • DNS monitors the health of each firewalls using probes
  • DNS receives DNS query for FQDN and replies with the public IP address of the Cisco Secure Firewall
  • The user connects directly to Cisco Secure Firewall

Load balance RAVPN sessions to multiple Secure Firewall virtual appliances using OCI network load balancer service

In this architecture, we have deployed multiple firewalls in multi-availability domains. OCI NLB provides a mechanism for RAVPN load balancing.

  • The user uses the IP address of a load balancer as a VPN headend in AnyConnect client.
  • OCI NLB received an SSL VPN session request, and it load-balances the request using two tuple load hashing.
  • The user connects to Cisco Secure Firewall.

Load balance RAVPN sessions across multiple regions using OCI DNS and a network load balancer

In this architecture, we have deployed multiple firewalls in multi-availability domains and multi-regions. OCI NLB and DNS provide a mechanism for RAVPN load balancing.

  • At the region level, OCI NLB load balances traffic using two tuple load balancing (same as Figure 2)
  • At the multi-region level, OCI DNS load balances traffic using DNS weighted average (same as Figure 1)
  • DNS provides an FQDN (example.vpn.com)
  • DNS has 'A' record for each firewall
  • DNS monitors the health of OCI LB
  • DNS receives DNS query for FQDN and replies with the public IP address of OCI NLB
  • User connects to OCI NLB, NLB load balances SSL VPN session based on two tuple load balancing method.

Additional resources

Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual data sheet

Cisco Secure Firewall ASA Virtual data sheet

Video: Scalable RAVPN architecture for Oracle Cloud using Cisco Secure Firewall

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Secure on social!

Cisco Secure Social Channels

Instagram
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:59:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
05:00pCISCO  : Building a scalable RAVPN architecture in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure u..
PU
01:44pCISCO  : New Pipeline Directive Creates Urgency
PU
12:00pPRESS RELEASE  : WISeKey Announces H1 2021 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue ..
DJ
11:08aDELIVERING NETWORK-AS-A-SERVICE FOR : A Cisco Partner Story
PU
08:28aCISCO  : DNA Center Template Labs – Onboarding Templates, Part 3
PU
08:28aCISCO  : DNA Center Template Labs – DayN Templates, Part 4
PU
07/08CISCO  : An Interview with DevNet Specialized Partner, Conscia Denmark
PU
07/08CISCO  : It was a LONG weekend — Here's the vital info on REvil and Kaseya..
PU
07/08CISCO  : Digital Hope in action – how to create smart and connected commun..
PU
07/08CISCO  : Welcoming two new leaders to Global Partner Marketing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 722 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 53,26 $
Average target price 56,75 $
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.19.02%223 606
ERICSSON AB14.20%41 770
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.71%38 812
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.30.72%36 584
NOKIA OYJ45.45%29 195
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.27.39%27 645