    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Cisco : Create new possibilities at the IoT Edge with the Cisco Catalyst IR1800 Series

06/17/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
This blog was co-written by Mirko Grabel, Technical Marketing Leader, and Flo Pachinger, Developer Advocate

Get ready for an all-new Cisco industrial router: the Cisco Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series. With many new interfaces and modules backed by a stronger CPU and more memory, the IR1800 series gives IoT application developers new possibilities for innovating at the IoT Edge, for example to host applications that can extract and transform IoT data right at the edge. The DevNet IoT Dev Center has a new learning lab and sandbox so you can try out these new features on a real IR1835 ruggedized router.

With the 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi 6, industrial SSD and GPS modules, the IR1800 series prepares you for the future, but that's not all. The IR1800 focuses on supporting mobility , especially in the transportation industry with features like CAN bus, FirstNet, GPS/GNSS + dead reckoning and ignition power management. Furthermore, you can access all these interfaces from your IOx edge applications and use the data to power use-cases like recording video surveillance, streaming multi-media entertainment and advertisement content or providing predictive maintenance for the vehicle itself.

IR1835: Industrial Routing & Edge Compute Sandbox Overview

IOx Edge Compute

All models of the IR1800 series support the Cisco IOx Edge Compute Framework which allows you to install and deploy your dockerized applications directly on the device. With the updated 1.2GHz quad-core ARM CPU and 8GB memory, you also have a strong compute device at the edge. Furthermore, you can add an industrial SSD which extends your storage to more than 100GB, for example for on-board videos, images, databases, and log files.
Want to try deploying your Docker containers and IOx applications on the IR1835? Check out this iox-webserver sample application on the DevNet Code Exchange which you can download or build to get started.

On-box IOx Local Manager: Managing your IOx applications on the IR1835.
Here the NGINX server is installed and reachable on Port 8000.

Device APIs NETCONF & RESTCONF

Since this Router runs Cisco's open and programmable IOS-XE operating system, you can configure the device via device level APIs such as NETCONF/RESTCONF. This means that you can change any device configuration by simply running a Python script from your local machine and apply the changes on as many devices as you want.

The new DevNet learning lab walks you through how you can get operational data directly from the device or even change the device configuration with simple REST calls or Python scripts.

WebUI

Check out the user-friendly on-box Device Manger (WebUI) shown below. Now you can easily navigate through the monitoring data, configuration, and settings of your industrial device from a browser window.

Graphical User interface on the IR1835

Learn more, and try it yourself

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
