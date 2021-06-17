Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Enable faster, more secure application deployments with Network Infrastructure Automation by Cisco and HashiCorp

06/17/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The shift to dynamic infrastructure has forced organizations to reconsider all aspects of their business, including the network. Rather than completely overhaul their existing implementations, organizations are looking to automate key processes that are preventing faster deployments. Network Infrastructure Automation (NIA) accelerates application delivery by automating networking related tasks.

Organizations like HashiCorp and Cisco are partnering together to help address this challenge and enable faster, more secure application deployments.

Using Consul-Terraform-Sync (CTS), Cisco ACI and HashiCorp Consul can dynamically manage network artifacts as the application demands. Our joint solution demonstrates how services can dynamically scale-out and scale-in while maintaining a zero-trust model. As applications change, CTS uses Terraform as the underlying automation tool and leverages the Terraform provider ecosystem to drive relevant changes to the network infrastructure. Consul is the source of truth for any changes or additions to the application environment. This automation drives application agility by eliminating processes such as manual ticketing and reduces risk by minimizing manual misconfigurations across the infrastructure.

Check our launch blog for details on the use-cases and value-props: 3 Ways for Network Practitioners to Embrace DevOps with Infrastructure-as-Code

Infrastructure as Code

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a key focus area for Cisco to drive network agility and innovation. We are committed to ensuring that the network lives up to the expectations of seamless connectivity and intuitive operations in an ever-changing application landscape. These recent innovations with HashiCorp are a significant step in this direction.

With IaC tools and solutions expanding across organizations, the need to align NetOps, DevOps, SecOps, and CloudOps teams is crucial. Cisco's mission is to provide consistent automation, Day-2 Operations, and secure transport to the Clouds, within Clouds, and among Clouds.

We welcome your feedback on how we can help you, our customers, and partners, to have the best experience on our journey together.

Lunch & Learn: Network Infrastructure Automation

Please join HashiCorp and Cisco for a discussion on our partnership and its relevant integrations thus far, the impact of Consul-Terraform-Sync on Network Infrastructure Automation, and how to enable operators to easily deploy, manage and optimize network middleware. Subject matter experts from Cisco (Ravi Balakrishnan, Senior Marketing Manager) and HashiCorp (Michael Wood, Field CTO) are ready to engage you for an hour with and NIA whiteboard session and an overview by Cisco. The event will end with a live Q&A.

June 24 @ 12 - 1 PM EDT

*** Register for the event in advance using the access Code 'CLOUD'

to receive an Uber Eats Voucher and have your lunch on us! ***

Related Links

3 ways for Network Practitioners to embrace DevOps with Infrastructure-as-Code

Register for Lunch and Learn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:04aCISCO  : Enable faster, more secure application deployments with Network Infrast..
PU
11:04aCISCO  : A social good data platform transforming global COVID response through ..
PU
11:04aCISCO  : Seamlessly Integrate with Future Cloud Innovations
PU
10:04aCISCO  : Rural Broadband Innovation Center showcases new internet economics for ..
AQ
10:04aCISCO  : and Goldman Sachs to host ESG Conference Call Webcast
AQ
08:08aCISCO  : Feeling the Love for the AireOS Controllers
PU
08:08aCISCO  : Following in My Father's Footsteps
PU
08:08aCISCO  : NBC and a Gold Medal (Network) Performance
PU
08:08aENTERPRISE AS A SERVICE : Succeeding in a Multi-Cloud World
PU
08:08aCISCO  : Campus Segmentation Using Cisco SD-Access for the Enterprise
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 719 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,17 $
Last Close Price 53,47 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.19.49%225 334
ERICSSON AB12.31%43 652
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.01%38 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.23.31%35 579
NOKIA OYJ38.88%29 913
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.26.60%28 076