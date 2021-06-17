Cisco : Enable faster, more secure application deployments with Network Infrastructure Automation by Cisco and HashiCorp

The shift to dynamic infrastructure has forced organizations to reconsider all aspects of their business, including the network. Rather than completely overhaul their existing implementations, organizations are looking to automate key processes that are preventing faster deployments. Network Infrastructure Automation (NIA) accelerates application delivery by automating networking related tasks.

Organizations like HashiCorp and Cisco are partnering together to help address this challenge and enable faster, more secure application deployments.

Using Consul-Terraform-Sync (CTS), Cisco ACI and HashiCorp Consul can dynamically manage network artifacts as the application demands. Our joint solution demonstrates how services can dynamically scale-out and scale-in while maintaining a zero-trust model. As applications change, CTS uses Terraform as the underlying automation tool and leverages the Terraform provider ecosystem to drive relevant changes to the network infrastructure. Consul is the source of truth for any changes or additions to the application environment. This automation drives application agility by eliminating processes such as manual ticketing and reduces risk by minimizing manual misconfigurations across the infrastructure.

Check our launch blog for details on the use-cases and value-props: 3 Ways for Network Practitioners to Embrace DevOps with Infrastructure-as-Code

Infrastructure as Code

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a key focus area for Cisco to drive network agility and innovation. We are committed to ensuring that the network lives up to the expectations of seamless connectivity and intuitive operations in an ever-changing application landscape. These recent innovations with HashiCorp are a significant step in this direction.

With IaC tools and solutions expanding across organizations, the need to align NetOps, DevOps, SecOps, and CloudOps teams is crucial. Cisco's mission is to provide consistent automation, Day-2 Operations, and secure transport to the Clouds, within Clouds, and among Clouds.

We welcome your feedback on how we can help you, our customers, and partners, to have the best experience on our journey together.

Lunch & Learn: Network Infrastructure Automation

Please join HashiCorp and Cisco for a discussion on our partnership and its relevant integrations thus far, the impact of Consul-Terraform-Sync on Network Infrastructure Automation, and how to enable operators to easily deploy, manage and optimize network middleware. Subject matter experts from Cisco (Ravi Balakrishnan, Senior Marketing Manager) and HashiCorp (Michael Wood, Field CTO) are ready to engage you for an hour with and NIA whiteboard session and an overview by Cisco. The event will end with a live Q&A.

June 24 @ 12 - 1 PM EDT

*** Register for the event in advance using the access Code 'CLOUD'

to receive an Uber Eats Voucher and have your lunch on us! ***

