Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 06/24 02:01:04 pm
52.9300 USD   +0.32%
08:05aCISCO  : announces membership to Security Advisor Alliance
PU
08:05aCISCO  : From Cisco Skeptic to Cisco Lover
PU
06/23CISCO  : 20 Years of Conexión
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : From Cisco Skeptic to Cisco Lover

06/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I never thought I would work for Cisco. Even though I had worked for several years in the Bay Area with a background in Networking and Security - Cisco was not on my list because I had bought into some of the stereotypes like Cisco's red tape or Cisco's political culture which leaves very little autonomy. All that changed when my recruiter convinced me to give Cisco a shot 5 years ago - it was the best career decision I've ever made!

I am a Product Manager on our Security Growth and Strategy team driving mid-market growth for Security products. I don't just like my job; I love my job! Every day I make an impact by solving problems for our business and customers. No day is the same, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

My latest work has been to transform the buying experience of our Managed Security partners. I am part of the team that is building a brand-new business from scratch! How cool is that?! I don't have to work for a startup to appease my entrepreneurial and problem-solving spirit.

Cisco is undergoing a huge transformation and is moving towards a service world and we are reinventing and reimagining all parts of the business. There has never been a better time to be part of this company with such an exciting journey ahead.

You might think a corporate company like Cisco is all about the 'red tape' and 'bureaucracy' - but all I see are passionate, talented people who are dedicated to their work, doing the right thing (even if it is the harder thing to do - especially if it is the harder thing to do) and working daily to change the world.

There is a general notion that startups give you a breadth of experience which large companies cannot provide. I beg to differ. Working at Cisco, you not only learn how to build and grow products that scale with an incredible amount of support, but you also learn a lot of soft skills, like collaboration and negotiation, that will set you up for long term success throughout your career.

So, whoever you are, wherever you are, and whatever you want from your career - there is a role for you at Cisco.

If you are creative, like me - there is role for you.

If you are an engineer - there is role for you.

If you geek out about detailed processes or data science - there is a role for you.

If you just aren't sure what you want and perhaps need to experience multiple roles to find where you shine - Cisco is the BEST place for you as you get to move around the organization. Career growth is highly encouraged here.

For example, I already am in my third role and have been a part of programs like our Executive Shadow Program and AcceleratHER which invest in upcoming women leaders. And with our purpose to power and inclusive future for all - you can be assured that Cisco is committed to diversity and inclusion. I am a part of our WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) and CWiCS (Cisco Women in Cyber Security) inclusive communities that help me to connect with other women at Cisco, learn and grow, and help me to have an impact within my local community.

Cisco's culture is one where you are encouraged to bring your whole self to work. So, yes, I am a Security Product Manager, mentor, and mentee - but I am also a mother, dancer, and an avid cyclist.

Cisco understands that we are all human first, and that our strength is in coming together to innovate, iterate, and grow together.

I am so glad that I gave Cisco a chance, and that there was a role here for me, too. So, what are your waiting for - why not experience it for yourself?

Come join our team and be part of the World's #1 Best Place to Work! Check out our careers!

Subscribe to the We Are Cisco Blog

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 12:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
08:05aCISCO  : announces membership to Security Advisor Alliance
PU
08:05aCISCO  : From Cisco Skeptic to Cisco Lover
PU
06/23CISCO  : 20 Years of Conexión
PU
06/23CISCO NEXUS DASHBOARD : Cloud Operational Platform for Observability
PU
06/23CISCO  : Enable Digital Transformation with Cisco SD-WAN
PU
06/23MODERNIZED IT : Cisco's Road to intent-based networking
PU
06/23CISCO  : Get 5G SD-WAN with Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways
PU
06/23RESILIENCE : The Key to Future-Proofing Your Security Program
PU
06/23CISCO  : New Brunswick, Cisco Canada and CyberNB launch industry-recognized cybe..
AQ
06/23CISCO  : Get More Done with Python's asyncio
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 222 B 222 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 52,76 $
Average target price 56,42 $
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.90%222 341
ERICSSON AB8.56%41 587
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.25%38 548
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.25.44%36 194
NOKIA OYJ36.15%28 905
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.48%27 828