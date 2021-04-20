Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/20 09:50:15 am
51.96 USD   -1.68%
Cisco : Giving sellers the intelligence they need to close deals

04/20/2021 | 09:33am EDT
We live in a data-driven world. Whether B2B or B2C, sellers and go-to-market teams rely on insights from data to target customer accounts, grow pipeline, and close business. When valuable data is siloed or lost in databases and unable to be shared in meaningful ways, business inefficiencies are introduced, customer service can suffer, and the bottom line may be impacted.

Cisco Venture Labs, a new division within Cisco that partners with leading analytics and artificial intelligence startups to solve key technology challenges facing businesses, went in search of an AI partner to help solve a common challenge: how to get clean data and turn it into actionable insights. SetSail, a startup founded in 2018, had the experience Cisco Venture Labs was seeking. SetSail Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Bert Lui, applied the AI experience he'd gained working at Google to come up with a unique approach to data mining issues, combining machine learning and behavioral science. He and SetSail's CEO and Cofounder, Haggai Levi, tested their approach within Google and found it to be very effective, after which they launched SetSail as a company.

Reflecting on the project with Cisco Venture Labs, Lui said, 'We realized almost from the start that there was a lot of alignment between our efforts to help customers build a data foundation and translate that into action.' He noted that 'Cisco wanted to improve their own engagement with customers.'

The two companies collaborated on a pilot to demonstrate how SetSail could apply machine learning and AI to maximize the value of CRM data specifically for two countries in Cisco's international portfolio: Canada and Germany. Learn how SetSail and Cisco Venture Labs partnered in this pilot to validate the accuracy of sales data and improve customer service in Cisco Canada and Cisco Germany business offices. For more on the collaboration, hear from SetSail's Bert Lui in his own words.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 13:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 292 M - -
Net income 2021 10 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 52,85 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.10%223 121
ERICSSON AB19.48%46 272
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.7.45%44 907
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.35%31 781
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.34%24 030
NOKIA OYJ11.66%23 875
