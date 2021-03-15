Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Cisco : Illuminate your Network with the Cisco Aironet Active Sensor

03/15/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Co-Author: Mansi Jain, Technical Leader in IBNG at Cisco Systems

The Life of an IT Administrator

It's 6:30 AM, Monday morning, and you'vejust been woken up bythe incessantbuzzing of your phone. Still half asleep, you open your email to check what the fuss is about, and to your displeasure, 50+ IT Tickets have flooded in overnight.

Email 1 Subject:*Alert*Wireless Network Down in Building A.

Email 2 Subject:*Alert* Employees Unable to Access Email in Building B.

Email 50Subject:*Alert* Video Conferences Dropping Users in Region C.

Youclose your eyes and groan as you mentally prepare yourself for what is about to beone hell of a day ahead. But, amidst the peak of your self-pity, it hits you.

Your team had finished deploying Cisco'sAironet Active Sensors the Friday prior. Realizingyou can now leverage Cisco'sproactive monitoring solution to root cause all of these issues, the feeling of self-pityvanishesas you now feel empowered and ready to tackle the day ahead.

Dramatic? Yes.

Unrealistic? Absolutely not.

Introducing the Aironet Active Sensor

The truth iswireless networks are inherently complex and have countlesspoints for failure. Without the proper tools to providevisibility, it's challengingto ensure a consistently excellentuser experience.

TheAironet Active Sensor is the beacon of light amidst this darkness. It'sa small-form-factorwireless client thattests your wireless network and visualizes the results through Cisco DNA Assurance. Managed by Cisco DNA Center, users have the flexibility todesign and deploy a multitude of wireless tests such as onboarding, RF assessment, network services, Performance, app connectivity,and emailto analyze their network'shealth from a wireless client'sperspective.

Leverage Proactive Monitoring for Quick Root Cause Analysis

6:40 AM:To address the first issue, you navigate to the Sensor Dashboard and filter by 'San Jose/building A.' Using the test result timeline, you'reable to immediately deducethat the sensors have begun reporting onboarding failuresat precisely 6:00 AM.

Just below in the Test Results section, you can see in plain text thatthe sensors are reporting specifically a DHCP error, with the reason 'No DHCP OFFER Received.'

6:41AM: You scroll down to the Test Results Heat Map searchingfor further evidence, and right away, observe that out of the onboarding test suite, only DHCP tests arefailingwhile both association and authentication tests are passing.

6:42AM: Almost certain the issue stems from a DHCP server failure, you click into the heat map to drill down intothe most granular view, and plain day, you see 100% failure for 'No DHCP OFFER Received.'

You can'thelp but laugh, it'sbeen literally 2minutes,and you've already gone from pinpointing the impact of the issue to understanding itsroot cause.

A Single Clientto Rule Them All

The efficacy levelfrom the scenario above isthe standard of what we can expect to achieve with the Aironet Active Sensor. But beyond troubleshooting issues, there are so many other use cases being actively used by sensor customers today,such as:

  • ProactivePerformance Analysis - Supportingboth iPerf3 and NDT 7, you canschedule throughput tests in any location to assess and compare performance trendsbetween different sites and sensorsfor critical performance KPIs
  • Remote Branch Management - It'scommon for large corporations to have multiple remote branches that may not have on-duty network administrators. Simply deploy a few Aironet Active Sensors, and just like that, the entire site can be monitored remotely.
  • NetworkUpgrade Monitoring - Every network requires software upgrades occasionally to ensure the best user experience; however, the pain point lies the network downtime. TheAironet Active Sensor canproactivelymonitor theentire processandassess both post-upgrade stability and benefits.

The next time you run into complicatedwireless issues, keep this in mind. Regardless if it's root-causingnetwork anomalies, monitoring for network stability, or assessing criticalRFKPIs, with Aironet Active Sensors deployed,have a peace of mind becausemanaging your network willnever beeasier!

Learn more about the Aironet Active Sensor - cs.co/Sensor_Home_Page

Watch Aironet Active Sensor Videos - https://youtu.be/4OeHoQ-yyFI

Check out our Intent-Based Networking video channel.

Subscribe to the Networking blog

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
