Cisco : Leaders Featured in CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Once again CRN has released its annual Women of the Channel List, and it's an honor to be included. Thank you, CRN, and most importantly thank you to our partners for voting to recognize the efforts of some of the amazing women of Cisco.

This year 25 Cisco leaders were named to CRN's Women of the Channel! Each year, this list recognizes women leaders for their influence, extraordinary expertise and vision within the channel. I am incredibly proud and humbled to share this honor with so many colleagues and friends.

Clearly, Cisco is well represented this year, so let's take a look at who's on the list.

First, I'd like to extend a big congratulations to Julia Chen, VP, Partner Transformation, Global Partner Organization and Isabella Yani, Director, Sales Operations, Business Development for being named to CRN's Power 100 List. This distinction is a subset of the CRN Women of the Channel and is awarded for exemplary records of success and channel influence.

I would also like to recognize Penny Philpot in my team for her great impact in driving forward our Managed Services strategy.

These awards are not possible without our partners, and our leaders are extremely committed to the partner community. Your success powers our team to innovate constantly, work hard, listen to your feedback and give it our all in order to help you see meaningful business results.

Here is the full list of the Cisco leaders who are part of CRN's Women of the Channel 2021:

These women represent some of the best and brightest when it comes to thought-leadership in the channel, and no one is more committed to our partners' success. I'm proud and grateful to call them my colleagues and friends.

Congratulations again to our 2021 Cisco women of the channel leaders. Please join me in celebrating with them in the comments below and on social media!

