Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Leaders Featured in CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

05/18/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Once again CRN has released its annual Women of the Channel List, and it's an honor to be included. Thank you, CRN, and most importantly thank you to our partners for voting to recognize the efforts of some of the amazing women of Cisco.

This year 25 Cisco leaders were named to CRN's Women of the Channel! Each year, this list recognizes women leaders for their influence, extraordinary expertise and vision within the channel. I am incredibly proud and humbled to share this honor with so many colleagues and friends.

Clearly, Cisco is well represented this year, so let's take a look at who's on the list.

First, I'd like to extend a big congratulations to Julia Chen, VP, Partner Transformation, Global Partner Organization and Isabella Yani, Director, Sales Operations, Business Development for being named to CRN's Power 100 List. This distinction is a subset of the CRN Women of the Channel and is awarded for exemplary records of success and channel influence.

I would also like to recognize Penny Philpot in my team for her great impact in driving forward our Managed Services strategy.

These awards are not possible without our partners, and our leaders are extremely committed to the partner community. Your success powers our team to innovate constantly, work hard, listen to your feedback and give it our all in order to help you see meaningful business results.

Here is the full list of the Cisco leaders who are part of CRN's Women of the Channel 2021:

These women represent some of the best and brightest when it comes to thought-leadership in the channel, and no one is more committed to our partners' success. I'm proud and grateful to call them my colleagues and friends.

Congratulations again to our 2021 Cisco women of the channel leaders. Please join me in celebrating with them in the comments below and on social media!

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Partners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:07pCISCO  : Leaders Featured in CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List
PU
11:38aTEST-DRIVE THE NEXT GENERATION OF RU : Introducing the Cisco Rural Broadband Inn..
PU
10:08aHISTORY OF PLUGGABLE OPTICS CONTINUE : Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 4 Notes
PU
09:12aEMBRACE CHANGE : The IT Platform Built for Financial Services
PU
08:08aNEW STUDY : Reducing Security Incidents and Impact with Endpoint Protection
PU
08:08aCISCO  : How Cisco's CEO Became ‘Part' of our Family
PU
06:51aCISCO  : Banish Your Blind Spots to See More and Deliver Winning Digital Experie..
PU
05/17NETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES  : 1 Tech Swings to Q1 Profit as Revenue Leaps on Settlem..
MT
05/17ANALYST INSIGHTS : What's Driving 400G Forward?
PU
05/17CISCO  : Secure Firewall – New Software Release and Cisco NetWORK
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 378 M - -
Net income 2021 10 539 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 55,04 $
Last Close Price 52,94 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.30%223 501
ERICSSON AB12.93%44 021
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.53%41 044
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.17.99%34 044
NOKIA OYJ29.80%28 033
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.12.12%24 865