MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Cisco : Learn How You Can Automate with DevNet, Cisco Partners Share Successes

04/01/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Hear directly from Cisco Partners and their experiences enabling customer agility with DevNet.
This video features insights from Rickard Östman of Miradot, Meredith Rose from WWT, Robert Bailkoski of Logicalis, Andra Ehlert from NTT Global and Jose Bogarin Solano of Altus.

Each share their own perspective on how they have been skilling up their teams to lead in software and automation and why it was important to ensure that they are equipped with these capabilities to anticipate the needs of their customers.


Learn more how you can architect for agility with Cisco DevNet to run and grow your businesses and serve your customers. You can start your journey today by engaging with our Start Now page, where you can expand your skills across a variety of technology areas.

You can also sign up and get your Cisco DevNet Certifications and look into getting your enterprise DevNet Specialized - so that you and your business can get recognized for your expertise in software, automation and programmability.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a question or leave a comment below.
And stay connected with Cisco DevNet on social!

Twitter @CiscoDevNet | Facebook | LinkedIn

Visit the new Developer Video Channel

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 286 M - -
Net income 2021 10 439 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,33 $
Last Close Price 51,71 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.55%218 562
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)18.34%44 178
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.33%43 577
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.58%31 542
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.3.90%22 812
NOKIA CORPORATION8.05%22 540
