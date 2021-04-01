Cisco : Learn How You Can Automate with DevNet, Cisco Partners Share Successes

Hear directly from Cisco Partners and their experiences enabling customer agility with DevNet.

This video features insights from Rickard Östman of Miradot, Meredith Rose from WWT, Robert Bailkoski of Logicalis, Andra Ehlert from NTT Global and Jose Bogarin Solano of Altus.

Each share their own perspective on how they have been skilling up their teams to lead in software and automation and why it was important to ensure that they are equipped with these capabilities to anticipate the needs of their customers.

Learn more how you can architect for agility with Cisco DevNet to run and grow your businesses and serve your customers. You can start your journey today by engaging with our Start Now page, where you can expand your skills across a variety of technology areas.

You can also sign up and get your Cisco DevNet Certifications and look into getting your enterprise DevNet Specialized - so that you and your business can get recognized for your expertise in software, automation and programmability.

